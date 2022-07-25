Thug who fought cop in Manhattan subway station & put him in CHOKEHOLD has already been released

A teenage felon who started a brawl with an NYPD officer and put him in a stranglehold has already been released under the city’s relaxed bail laws.

Horrific footage shows the 16-year-old boy hitting the officer in the head before grabbing him by the neck and repeatedly hitting him against metal railings.

An officer confronted the boy who allegedly jumped off a turnstile in East Harlem over the weekend before the teen lunged.

He was reportedly previously arrested for possession of a loaded weapon and theft, but was released the following day after appearing in court.

Another teen, a 16-year-old girl, ducked under the turnstile with him and initially tried to drag officers off the boy while he was throwing punches.

Patrick Lynch, president of the Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York, has denounced lax bail systems meaning criminals can ‘choke a cop and be out in hours’

Officers tried to control the situation after the boy charged himself and tried to get a hold of one of the police officers.

A 16-year-old girl ducked under the turnstile with him and initially tried to drag officers off the boy while she was throwing punches. She then got into a fight with a female cop

She was dragged away by a female officer before fighting her, when her boyfriend was arrested by NYPD officers.

Patrick Lynch, president of the New York City Police Benevolent Association, said: “If New Yorkers want to know why the chaos in the transit system isn’t improving faster, here’s the reason.

“The criminals underground know they can get into a fight, strangle a cop and be out in a matter of hours.

“The police are risking ourselves to make the subways safer, but we feel let down by a legal system that doesn’t support us.”

The boy, who cannot be publicly identified due to his age, jumped the barrier at 125th Street-Lexington Avenue station in East Harlem on Saturday.

The teen was charged with assaulting a police officer, obstructing government administration and resisting arrest, but was released less than 24 hours after the violent outburst.

Two officers were taken to NYU for treatment after the attack. An officer suffered swelling in his head and shoulder and was treated and released

The teen struggled with the NYPD officer who stopped him after jumping the barriers. He was left with a bloody face after fighting in the East Harlem tube station in broad daylight

The violent brawl started at just before 6pm, with the boy “becoming verbally abusive to officers for more than three minutes” before they attempted to arrest him.

His face is covered in blood at the end of the footage as officers manage to pin the teen down.

He was released on Sunday under his own admission, and the teenage girl was arrested on the same charges, although the outcome of her arraignment was not immediately known.

In a statement, officers said: “One officer suffered swelling in his head and shoulder and was treated and released at NYU. The other officer was also treated and released at NYU.”