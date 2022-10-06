Thug punches 18-year-old victim to the floor with single blow before running away from the scene

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

This is the sickening moment a thug floored his victim with a single punch in a random street attack.

CCTV footage of the shocking attack shows an unknown man punching the 18-year-old in the face before running away.

The man suffered two smashed teeth and a broken nose in the unprovoked attack, which happened just after 1am on September 25.

The victim can be seen chatting with friends outside Moka nightclub on Silver Street, Lincoln, as the attacker marches up to him.

He punches the victim so hard in the face that he falls backwards and appears to smash his head on the road.

CCTV footage of the shocking attack shows an unknown man smashing the 18-year-old in the face before running away

The victim can be seen chatting with friends outside Moka nightclub on Silver Street, Lincoln, when the assailant marches up to him just after 8pm. 1 on September 25.

The attacker then runs away down the middle of the road towards Clasketgate before heading towards Lindum Hill.

He is described as white, in his late 20s, and was wearing a gray top and black or blue jeans.

Lincolnshire Police said: ‘We are appealing for help to identify the man in the video after an assault left a victim with GBH-level injuries.

‘Just after 1 On Sunday, September 25, an 18-year-old man was punched in the face by an unknown man just outside Moka on Silver Street, Lincoln.

He punches the victim so hard in the face that he falls backwards and appears to smash his head on the road

The attacker then runs away down the middle of the road towards Clasketgate before heading towards Lindum Hill

“The suspect, a man believed to be in his late 20s wearing a gray top and black/blue jeans, left the scene and ran

“The victim sustained injuries including a split lip, two dislodged front teeth and a broken nose.

‘If you know the identity of the man in the video or have any other information that could help with our enquiries, please contact us by calling 101 or emailing force.control@lincs.police.uk quoting incident 31 .of 25 September.

‘Alternatively, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online if you wish to remain anonymous.’