A pensioner was brutally thrown off a bus in Russia for criticizing Vladimir Putin’s corrupt and failed army in Ukraine.

The Russian woman claims that “everything is stolen,” leaving the troops to fight in rubber boots and sitting in rickety tanks.

On a bus ride in the Moscow suburb of Dolgoprudny, he mocked Putin’s Russia, telling fellow passengers: ‘This is our empire! Empire?

An empire supported on stools.

She lashed out at the notorious corruption that has seen funds for weapons modernization go into the pockets of corrupt commanders.

Another passenger suggests that she must be biased in favor of Ukraine having lived there.

But she denies it, saying, “I’ve only been there twice in my life when I was young…

‘I don’t know anyone there…’

He struck down corruption in the military leaving men condemned to fight in rubber boots.

The pensioner was urged: ‘It’s not so bad, so you go there and help…?’

At this, a male passenger approached the unidentified war critics and dragged her from her bus seat, throwing her towards the door.

She was seen on video lying on the floor of the bus entrance.

Reports say she was thrown off the bus.

The other passengers do not intervene to protect her.

One report stated: ‘In the Moscow region, a pensioner who doubted the ‘greatness of Russia’ was forcibly removed from a bus.

It is clear that no one defended her.

‘This is the whole country is in miniature.’

The incident generated a wave of comments on the web, many of them supporting the retiree.

‘We are a nation of monsters,’ said one of the treatment of the woman.

A woman named Natalia said: ‘More evidence that the Russians don’t need enemies. Animals, not humans. Nasty.’

Timoshina posted: ‘What a… nightmare.

And no bastard stood up for the old woman. Well done, grandma.

Gebo said: ‘A country that treats its elderly like this is doomed to be destroyed.’

Another comment read: ‘Why is she fighting grandma so fiercely? Fight against the ‘Nazis’ [in Ukraine].’

Olga posted: ‘That’s the way it is, try to speak your mind…in public, and people are ready to tear you apart.

‘I just can’t understand what has happened to the Russians.

They don’t want to hear the truth.