Thug appears in court on sex abuse charges he committed AFTER woke Manhattan DA granted him bail

A New York man who went on a sex crime spree after receiving a plea deal in a rape case involving his teenage relative appeared in court Wednesday.

Justin Washington has finally appeared in Manhattan Criminal Court after ‘progressive’ Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg previously refused to throw him behind bars.

Washington, 25, previously received a light sentence of 30 days and five years of probation after he pleaded guilty in August to a coercion charge in his rape case, though the charge carries a maximum sentence of 16 months to four years.

Despite the horrific crime he was charged with, DA Bragg allowed himself to be released on bail prior to sentencing, which is when the other five sexual assaults allegedly occurred.

Washington’s teenage relative told police he raped her while the two were watching television together.

The survivor told the New York Post last week that he ‘can’t sleep’ and added that ‘if I hear anything, I get up and look around’. I get nervous. It gives me anxiety. He also said that Washington seemed ‘not mentally stable’

A New York man who went on a sex crime spree after receiving a plea deal in a rape case involving his teenage relative appeared in court Wednesday.

Justin Washington has finally appeared in Manhattan Criminal Court after ‘progressive’ Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg previously refused to throw him behind bars.

Washington, 25, received a light sentence of 30 days and five years of probation after he pleaded guilty in August to a coercion charge in his Manhattan rape case, though the charge carries a maximum sentence of 16 months. to four years.

A teenage relative from Washington told police he raped her while the two were watching television together.

A week before Washington was sentenced for it, he engaged in a horrific wave of sexual assaults with his last days of freedom involving four women and one man.

He was originally indicted in February on charges of first-degree rape, first-degree sexual assault and forcible contact and jailed on $25,000 cash bail.

Washington’s charges were later downgraded to third-degree rape of the much more serious crimes he had initially been charged with.

Prosecutors didn’t think they had enough evidence, and Washington was released from jail on $12,000 bail.

A week before Washington was sentenced for that crime, he engaged in a horrific sexual assault spree in his last days of freedom that affected four women and one man.

He was originally indicted in February on charges of first-degree rape, first-degree sexual assault and forcible contact and jailed on $25,000 cash bail, but those charges were later downgraded to third-degree rape.

Prosecutors didn’t think they had enough evidence, and Washington was released from jail on $12,000 bail, according to the Post.

The rampage began at 8:20 a.m. when Washington snuck in the window of an 18-year-old man’s apartment, reached into the man’s underwear, and grabbed his buttocks as he asked, “Can I have a dollar, bro? “

When offered a dollar by the victim, Washington refused the bill before saying ‘Never mind, you’re not getting it’ before fleeing out the window.

Less than an hour later, Washington reportedly climbed the fire escape of an apartment building and began knocking on the apartment window of a 26-year-old woman, who was home with her nine-month-old son at the time. .

When the woman opened the curtains, she was met with the horrific scene of Washington masturbating on the fire escape.

Thirty minutes later, he entered another woman’s apartment in the same building and attempted to rape her, court records show.

Justin Washington, 25, is seen here after breaking into a woman’s apartment building where he attempted to rape her, amid a series of horrific sexual assaults.

The rampage began at 8:20 a.m. when Washington snuck into an 18-year-old man’s apartment window, reached into the man’s underwear and grabbed his buttocks.

One New York cop reportedly fumed: “The district attorney should be running programs for victims, not criminals.” Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg is pictured here

He pushed the 49-year-old woman onto his bed, lifted her nightgown and masturbated, asking once more: “Can I have a dollar?”

He spread the woman’s legs and sniffed them, but she bravely bit his hand and scratched him before hitting him over the head with a hammer, causing him to run away.

Washington then went to another apartment building and managed to force his hand through a woman’s bathroom window, grabbed her underwear and once again began to masturbate.

The latest victim of his reign of terror was a homeless woman sleeping in the hallway of an apartment building.

Washington was allegedly caught on surveillance cameras pulling down the woman’s pants, touching her buttocks and masturbating, prosecutors say.

He was arrested for the crimes two days later, when the NYPD’s Bronx warrant squad picked him up at a homeless shelter and charged him with the spree, which included attempted rape, robbery, forcible groping and sexually motivated serious crimes.

Despite the nature of his original crime against his relative, a spokesman for Bragg’s office defended the decision to offer Washington a plea deal.

“Our experienced sex crimes prosecutors conducted a thorough investigation and were in regular contact with the survivor’s family throughout this case,” spokeswoman Emily Tuttle said.

“Based on the evidence, we determined that this was an appropriate statement to spare the young survivor from having to testify, while holding Washington accountable for his conduct,” Tuttle continued.

But after Washington’s terrifying crime spree, Tuttle said “the investigation into this week’s extremely disturbing allegations in the Bronx continues, we will determine whether to request a longer jail sentence.”

Cops were outraged by the incidents, with a Manhattan police officer reportedly saying, “How does a man who rapes an innocent teenage girl walk the streets to sexually assault?” [five] more innocent [people]including a homeless woman?

‘These were very traumatic crimes and he should not have been allowed to walk the streets. What about the teenager? Another police officer was reportedly infuriated, adding, “The district attorney should introduce programs for victims, not criminals.”