Thug allegedly PUNCHES a Melbourne train worker in the face

The search is on for a thief who allegedly punched a conductor in the face.

The commuter was traveling on a V/Line service between Geelong and Lara on the Warrnambool line southwest of Melbourne on Wednesday morning when a conductor asked him to turn down his music.

The commuter and conductor then both got off the train in Lara around 8:30 a.m., when the man reportedly punched the conductor in the face before fleeing on foot.

Police would like to speak to this man about an alleged attack on a conductor at Lara train station on Wednesday morning

The conductor suffered facial injuries.

He was initially assisted by station staff before paramedics treated him at the scene and taken to hospital.

The incident led to major delays on the Warrnambool line, forcing passengers off the train to Melbourne.

Investigators have released CCTV footage and footage of a man they believe can help with their investigation.

The man was wearing a while cap, a dark blue hoodie, gray track pants, white sneakers and had a black backpack.

“The investigation is ongoing and we are calling for any witnesses to come forward,” said Lara Sergeant Glen Jones.

Anyone with information is requested to contact Crime Stoppers.