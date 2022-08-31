Thug, 28, is released by woke NYC judge despite ‘him mutilating man, 49, with a knife’

<!–

An accused killer who “mutilated” his victim in a brutal Manhattan knife fight has been released on bail from Rikers Island less than a day after the murder, despite pleas from prosecutors.

Jesus Ramirez, 28, bumped into Guarionex Torres, 49, in Times Square, and the pair started fighting near the port authority terminal.

The two men, both from the Bronx, knew each other vaguely but did not know each other well, police said.

Torres, with a long criminal history, more than 30 arrests and four stints in prison, was known for selling drugs in the area: Ramirez has a single previous arrest, for trespassing in 2011 as a 17-year-old.

Ramirez hacked and stabbed the unarmed Torres so violently that police said he was “mutilated.” Photos of the scene in the early hours of Friday showed a pool of blood.

Still, Ramirez was released on Saturday by acting Supreme Court Justice Suzanne Adams, who ignored a request from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office to hold him without bail.

Guarionex Torres, 49, is seen outside the port of port authority in the early hours of Friday

He was released on payment of $10,000 – the required 10 percent of a $100,000 “partially secured bond.”

Surveillance camera footage shows Ramirez riding a CitiBike to Torres just before 1 a.m.

Torres had been arrested two weeks earlier for threatening people with an ax just two blocks from the scene of the fight. He was charged with threat and gun possession and was back on the street after paying $3,500 cash bail, according to court documents obtained by The New York Daily News.

The pair started arguing and Ramirez pulled out a knuckle knife and threw himself at his unarmed victim.

Torres was left with a cut from his right ear to his left cheek, cuts to his neck and arm, and a stab wound to his torso, the complaint said. The New York Post.

Ramirez fled on foot, leaving the bike on the blood-soaked sidewalk.

Supreme Court acting judge Suzanne Adams released Jesus Ramirez on Saturday on $10,000 bail — the day after he allegedly killed an acquaintance in a knife attack

Torres was found by police face down in a pool of his own blood, with “parts of his body hanging off,” a source told The Post.

‘[Ramirez] stabbed the man to death, mutilated him with brass knuckles with a knife in the middle,” the source added.

“He cut the man and beat all the organs. Had to know what he was doing.’

Ramirez was arrested shortly afterwards with the murder weapon still on him, covered in Torres’ blood.

He told the officers he was acting in self-defense and said, “He attacked me first. I stabbed him.’

Ramirez is due to appear in court again on August 31.

A spokesman for the Office of Court Administration defended the judge’s decision to release him, noting that “many factors” play into a judge’s decision to set bail.

The spokesperson emphasized that bail under New York state law “is for the sole purpose of securing the defendant’s return to court.” Nothing else.’

“Our criminal law reform laws are subject to pre-trial detention and give prosecutors limited discretion, even in violent crimes, when they require it,” the statement said.