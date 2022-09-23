Thug, 25, sexually assaults FIVE people after lax 30-day jail sentence for ‘raping teenage relative’

A New York man turned to sex crimes after getting a deal with a sweetheart in a rape case involving his teenage relative, as Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg refused to put him behind bars.

Justin Washington, 25, was given a 30-day light jail sentence and five years’ probation after pleading guilty in August to a coercion charge in his Manhattan rape case, although the charges carry a maximum sentence of 16 months to four years.

A teenage family member from Washington told police he raped her while the two were watching TV together.

A week before Washington was due to be sentenced, he was involved in a horrific series of sexual assaults during his last days of freedom that affected four women and one man.

Justin Washington, 25, can be seen here after sneaking into a woman’s apartment building where he tried to rape her amid a series of horrific sexual assaults

He was originally beaten in February on charges of first-degree rape, first-degree sexual assault, and assaultive assault and thrown into prison with a $25,000 cash bail, but those charges were later downgraded to third-degree rape.

Prosecutors did not believe they had enough evidence, and Washington was released from prison on $12,000 bail according to the New York Post.

The frenzy began at 8:20 a.m. when Washington snuck into the window of an 18-year-old man’s apartment, put his hands in the man’s underwear, and grabbed his bottom as he asked, “Can I have a dollar, bro?”

When the victim offered a dollar, Washington declined the bill before saying, “Never mind, you don’t understand” before fleeing through the window.

Less than an hour later, Washington reportedly made his way up the fire escape of an apartment building and began knocking on the apartment window of a 26-year-old woman, who was home with her nine-month-old child at the time.

When the woman pulled back her curtains, she saw the horrific scene of Washington masturbating on the fire escape.

30 minutes later, he entered another woman’s apartment in the same building and attempted to rape her, court records show.

He pushed the 49-year-old woman onto her bed, pulled up her nightgown, masturbated, and asked again, “Can I have a dollar?”

He wrenched the woman’s legs apart and smelled it, but she bravely bit his hand and scratched it before hitting him on the head with a hammer, causing him to flee.

Washington allegedly caught on surveillance cameras pulling down a homeless woman’s pants, touching her butt and masturbating

An NYC cop is said to be furious: “The DA should come up with programs for victims, not criminals.” Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg is pictured here

Washington then went to another apartment building and managed to force his hand through a woman’s bathroom window, grabbed her underwear and started masturbating again.

The latest victim of his reign of terror was a homeless woman who slept in the lobby of an apartment building.

Washington was reportedly caught on surveillance cameras pulling down the woman’s pants, touching her buttocks and masturbating, prosecutors say.

He was caught two days later for the crimes when NYPD’s Bronx Squad picked him up at a homeless shelter and charged him with the spree, which included attempted rape, burglary, violent touching, and sexually motivated offenses.

Despite the nature of his original crime against his relative, a spokesman for Bragg’s office defended the decision to offer Washington a plea deal.

“Our experienced sex crimes prosecutors conducted a thorough investigation and were in regular contact with the survivor’s family during this case,” said spokesperson Emily Tuttle.

“Based on the evidence, we determined that this was an appropriate plea to protect the young survivor from testifying while Washington was held accountable for his conduct,” Tuttle continued.

But after the terrifying crime wave in Washington, Tuttle said that “the investigation into this week’s deeply disturbing allegations in the Bronx continues. We will decide whether we should ask for a longer prison term.”

Police were outraged by the incidents, with a Manhattan cop reportedly saying, ‘How does a man raping an innocent teenage girl walk into the street to sexually assault? [five] more innocent [people]including a homeless woman?’

“These were very traumatic crimes and he should not have been allowed to walk on the street. And the teenager?’ another officer was reportedly furious, adding, “The DA should come up with programs for victims, not criminals.”