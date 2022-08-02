Thug, 20, shoots McDonald’s worker in face after argument over his mother’s cold fries in New York

A 20-year-old thug shot a McDonald’s employee in the face after they argued over his mother’s cold chips.

The 23-year-old worker, who has not been named by police, is now clinging to life at Brookdale Hospital after being shot around 7 p.m. Monday.

The gunman’s mother reportedly started harassing the employee about her cold fries while she was on FaceTime with her son, a source told the New York Post.

Shortly after, the son stormed into the Fulton Street McDonald’s and started fighting with the employee.

The source told the NYP the dispute was taken “outside,” where the felon drew a gun and shot the 23-year-old in the head.

Thick streams of bright red blood streamed down the sidewalk as the worker lay unconscious on his back.

A man rocked the young worker’s head while witnesses waited for authorities. Other witnesses told the New York Daily News (NYDN) that a man used his own shit to help stop the victim’s bleeding.

The shooter is in custody, according to the New York Post. No charges have been filed yet.

The shooting took place outside the Fulton Street McDonald’s (pictured) in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn

A 23-year-old McDonald’s employee was shot outside the store on Monday by a 20-year-old gunman

The gunman’s mother reportedly got into an argument with the employee over cold fries while FaceTime with her son. Her son then showed up shortly afterwards and got into an argument with the victim and it was taken outside where he shot the young man in the head

The employee was described by colleagues as a ‘very nice guy’.

The criminal’s mother also reportedly told police what had happened and “admitted to calling her son,” said a salesman who witnessed the attack.

A local business owner told the Post she heard a “pop” and “thought it was a blast” when the gun went off.

‘I was scared. That’s why I didn’t run to the scene. You don’t know who’s around,” she told the Post. When she came out, she saw the young man lying on the ground.

‘I feel like crying. Did you shoot someone over fries?’

Another witness wondered where the 20-year-old got the gun before calling Fulton Street the “craziest street.”

“It’s getting worse and the shooters are getting younger. They have lost their sense of direction,” he told the Post. “It says something when a mother is with her son carrying a gun.”

The man also said there were two officers “on the corner all week,” but they were not there at the time of the shooting.

“They should be on every corner every day,” he said.

Another man told ABC 7 that “we need to get the proliferation of weapons out of New York City.”

“We need to re-educate people how to respect each other and how important life is.”

New York City has experienced a heightened sense of crime in recent years since the start of the pandemic, and guns — especially ghost guns — have become an increasing problem in the five boroughs.

The Supreme Court recently overturned NYC’s gun laws last month, overturning a 108-year-old law requiring New Yorkers to have a “good reason” to carry a concealed weapon.

Thursday’s 6-3 ruling overturned the verdict of a lower court, which upheld the law limiting licenses to carry concealed weapons in public only to those who demonstrate “good reason.”

Judge Clarence Thomas provided the majority opinion, writing that New York law prevented law-abiding citizens from exercising their Second Amendment rights.

New York isn’t alone in severely restricting who can be licensed to carry a concealed gun in public, and the new ruling will likely make it easier to legally carry a gun in major cities, including Los Angeles, Boston. and Baltimore.

Crime is up nearly 40 percent in the Big Apple, although shootings have declined by 5.8 percent. NYC does have an increasing gun problem and many young people are found with guns

Overall, crime and robbery have increased by as much as 39 percent. Rape and assault have also increased by 11 and 19 percent, respectively.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, 61, has promised New Yorkers time and again that he will tackle crime and has even campaigned on it.

A few weeks ago, he again promised citizens, “We’re going to turn this crime around, and when we do, people will really see the progress we’ve made in other parts of the city.”

He also blamed the city’s criminal justice system for the increase in violence.

“It’s unfortunate that the climate we work in…where the entire criminal justice system has turned away from the public and the public’s rights to live safely in their city,” he said. “We got nearly 3,800 guns off the streets and many of the people who carried those guns were able to get back out on the streets.”