Through thick and thin: X-rays track the behavior of soft materials

Close-up photo of a gel dripping from a cosmetic pipette. Gels are a kind of soft material. These materials can easily deform in response to stress. Understanding the dynamics that affect how they relax is an active area of ​​research. Credit: Shutterstock/Anastasiya Shatyrova.



Using a powerful X-ray technique, researchers investigate what makes soft materials such as toothpaste and hair gel relax. The insights they have gained can help design new consumer products and nanotechnologies.

Shaving gel, shampoo and a cup of yogurt. What do they all have in common? These are all examples of soft materials, ie materials that change shape easily when stressed.

In everyday life, soft materials are everywhere. Toothpaste, skin creams, tissues and coatings are just a few examples. Under stress, soft materials can change shape due to the small fluctuation of their particles, which are dynamic. This process of “relaxation” happens randomly and on too small a scale for scientists to detect easily. But with the help of the Advanced Photon Source (APS), a user facility of the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Science at DOE’s Argonne National Laboratory, researchers are gaining a better understanding of these materials.

In a few recently published papers, two independent research teams have successfully used a powerful X-ray technique at the APS to gain new insights into the dynamics of soft materials. The information they learned could potentially help design and develop a wide variety of consumer products, including food products such as ice cream and gelatin desserts; personal care products such as moisturizers and shampoos; batteries; paints, foams and plastics used in manufacture; and even nanotechnologies that make up coatings and drug delivery systems.

“Understanding the dynamics of soft materials is important because we believe they have a direct and profound impact on properties we would like to control, such as viscosity and elasticity. Those properties determine how soft a gel is or how fast a material flows, said Argonne assistant physicist Qingteng Zhang, a co-author of both papers.

How researchers harnessed the power of X-rays

The X-ray technique that both studies have used is known as X-ray photon correlation spectroscopy (XPCS). Such techniques allow scientists to investigate the form and function of a wide variety of materials at the molecular and atomic scales.

XPCS is designed to reveal microscopic dynamics in areas as small as the diameter of a human hair. They can record how dynamics change in periods of just a millionth of a second to a few hours.

A material is exposed to X-rays. When the X-rays reflect off the moving particles in the sample, the properties of those X-rays, such as their direction of travel, change. Researchers can then detect and use these changes to calculate how fast particles in the material move over different lengths, learning about the dynamics of their structure.

Stress relaxation in hydrogels

A study using XPCS was published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences by scientists at Argonne and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). Here, the technique was used to assess a hydrogel.

“You can look at dynamics, or how things change over time, in two ways: on a small scale and on a large scale,” said MIT professor Gareth McKinley, a co-author of the study. “In our lab at MIT, we use mechanical instruments called rheometers to view changes at a larger scale, and then combine this with XPCS at the APS to understand dynamics at a microscopic level.”

To get a complete picture of the dynamics of a hydrogel, researchers examined the dynamics of the hydrogel with and without external mechanical loading. This helped to uncover the links between the small-scale and large-scale changes in the material.

“XPCS has helped us understand the microscopic rearrangements that occur in soft gel materials, especially in the presence of mechanical stress. This has implications for the design of soft materials, ranging from hydrogels used in drug delivery and cell culture, to emulsions and pastes that are used in consumer products,” said MIT graduate student Jake Song, lead author of the study.

Relaxation of soft material on the interfaces

Another study, published in ACS Nano by scientists at Argonne, DOE’s Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) and University of Massachusetts (UMASS) Amherst, also uses XPCS to learn about soft materials. But in this case, researchers were studying a mixture of oil and water.

Between the surfaces of the two liquids, researchers place very fine particles known as nanoparticles. At this location, particles would likely become trapped, or more densely packed, and bound to form solid-like structures. Researchers used XPCS to measure dynamics while there was interference.

“Ultimately, XPCS gave us a better understanding of how jamming is moderated by system dynamics, which are insights we could use in the future to create fluid structures that behave in a certain way,” said co-author Tom Russell, visiting scientist at Berkeley Lab and professor at UMass Amherst.

Future of X-ray equipment at the APS

With the APS currently undergoing a major upgrade, scientists have the potential to get even more out of techniques like XPCS in the future.

The improved APS will dramatically increase the coherence of the X-ray beam, meaning how synchronized the wavefronts of the rays are, and this particular technique will improve by up to a million times.

“These upgrades will greatly expand the types of materials we can measure with this technique in the future,” Zhang says. “It will be exciting to see the new science that the APS can make possible in the coming years.”

More information:

Jake Song et al, Microscopic dynamics underlying the stress relaxation of retained soft materials, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2022). Jake Song et al, Microscopic dynamics underlying the stress relaxation of retained soft materials,(2022). DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2201566119 Paul Y. Kim et al, Relaxation and aging of nanosphere assemblies on a water-oil interface, ACS Nano (2022). DOI: 10.1021/acsnano.2c00020

