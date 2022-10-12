Thrips show promise in controlling the invasive Brazilian peppertree in Florida

Florida Entomologist (2022). DOI: 10.1653/024.1105.0308″ width=”800″ height=”530″/> Release locations of Pseudophilothrips ichini from May 2019 to December 2021. A total of 2,136,583 thrips were released at 567 locations. Blue dots represent thrips spawning sites, pink dots represent Brazilian pepper tree distribution (EDDMapS 2021). Credit: Florida Entomologist (2022). DOI: 10.1653/024.1105.0308



Brazilian pepper tree thrips (Pseudophilothrips ichini) showed promise as biological control agents for invasive Brazilian pepper tree populations in Florida, according to a recent study published in Florida Entomologist.

Thrips are common insect pests on horticultural plants, but specialized Brazilian pepper tree thrips from South America feed exclusively on the leaves and stem tips of the Brazilian pepper tree. Their nutrition results in reducing the growth rate, plant height, number of leaves and green stems of the pepper tree, as well as fruit and flower production.

Scientists from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service (ARS) teamed up with researchers from the University of Florida and the Florida Department of Food and Consumer Services between May 2019 and December 2021 to mass-produce thrips in 567 Florida locations and to turn off.

The study results show that these thrips persisted for at least one generation at 60 percent of the study sites, as evidenced by the recovery of adult thrips at least 60 days after their release.

“This is an important finding because it indicates that thrips have a self-sustaining population of up to 60 percent,” said Gregory Wheeler, a research entomologist at the ARS Invasive Plant Research Laboratory in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Native to South America, the Brazilian pepper tree is a woody and evergreen shrub known for its bright red berries and green leaves. This invasive species grows in dense undergrowth in invaded areas, crowding out native vegetation. The fruit is poisonous when consumed by wildlife, and many people have allergic reactions to the pollen and sap.

In the US, the Brazilian pepper tree has made its way to California, Florida, Hawaii and Texas. In Florida alone, the Brazilian pepper tree has colonized most of the state’s peninsula, occupying more than 700,000 acres of land.

According to Wheeler, the use of biological control agents could be a solution for land managers who want to control invasive populations.

“Biological pesticides such as thrips can be a cost-effective and environmentally sound pest control tool that can be part of an integrated approach that includes a number of different tactics,” Wheeler said.

Thrips are the first biological control agent for this invasive species introduced in Florida. Researchers will continue with field releases and assessments to determine the effectiveness of thrips.

