Thrilling moment App State win game with spectacular Hail Mary with two seconds to go

US
By Jacky
Exciting Moment App State Wins Game With Spectacular Hail Mary With Two Seconds Left – Sends TV Announcers In Delight

  • Appalachian State beat the Troy Trojans 32-28 with just seconds left in the game on Saturday
  • The Alabama Troy Trojans were about to take the win when the Mountaineer quarterback threw a Hail Mary from across the field
  • Quarterback Chase Brice threw a Hail Mary to wide receiver Christian Horn at App’s 53-yard mark
  • Horn raced to the end zone, and App State TV announcers immediately went wild for the miraculous play

By Vanessa Serna for Dailymail.Com

Published: 16:41, 19 September 2022 | Up to date: 17.00, 19 September 2022

<!– <!– <!– <!– <!– <!– <!–

Appalachian State fans stormed the field and commentators shouted in celebration as the college football team won their game Saturday in a stunning last-second play.

The winning North Carolina team was seconds away from defeating the Alabama Trojan Troys when Appalachian State quarterback Chase Brice threw a Hail Mary to wide receiver Christian Horn at App’s 53-yard field goal.

Appalachian State wide receiver Christian Horn led his team to victory Saturday during a game with the Troy Trojans
Horn quickly sprinted to the end zone, giving his team a 32 to 28 victory as the crowd and announcers were sent into raptures.

‘He got it! It’s a touchdown!’ Appalachian state football announcer Adam Witten cheered on a live play-by-play as all four commentators jumped up when Horn caught the game-winning ball.

‘Miracle on the Mountain, Part Two!’

Another added to the fire: ‘Don’t do it! Don’t give up on these mountaineers baby!’

‘Yes Mr!’ another replied.

Teammates immediately rushed off the field and pounced on Horn in victory, while excited fans ran onto the field to celebrate and others screamed and hugged the stands in awe of the moment.

Appalachian State defeated the Troy Trojans on Saturday in a 32 to 28 victory. The unexpected victory comes after quarterback Chase Brice threw a Hail Mary to wide receiver Christian Horn seconds before the game ended
Fans and commentators expected the Mountaineers to accept defeat, but were taken for a wild ride. Appalachian State Football announcer Adam Witten was suddenly thrilled to see the miraculous Hail Mary
Horn led his team to victory for their third game of the season. The team won last week over Texas A&M
Horn's teammates rushed to him in celebration as fans cheered in excitement
The unexpected comeback from the Appalachian team came when Troy led the game 28-24 for most of the fourth quarter.

Mountaineer quarterback Chase Brice threw a Hail Mary to Horn at App's 53-yard mark
It looked like the Trojans were simply trying to run out the clock with just a few seconds left – until the Mountaineers were able to pull off a stunning upset.

Two seconds before the final clock, the Mountaineer teammates pulled all their final plays and miraculously succeeded on the Hail Mary throw from Brice.

Saturday’s surprise win, along with last week’s loss to A&M, nearly propelled the team into this week’s Associated Press Top 25 college football poll. The Mountaineers now rank 2 to 1 for the season.

Amidst the celebrations, emergency services were called to Appalachian State University Stadium after multiple traumatic injuries, according to Carolina’s fire site.

More than six EMS units were called to the scene.

Troy fans at home were in disbelief that their team lost in an unexpected victory.

Horn was tackled by his teammates as the stadium resounded with loud screams
Fans rushed onto the field while others hugged and cheered from the stands
Amidst the celebrations, emergency services were called to Appalachian State University Stadium after multiple traumatic injuries
The Mountaineers now rank 2 to 1 on the season
A viral video with more than 170,000 views on Twitter showed Troy sorority girls seconds before the game ended.

One girl filmed a room full of her sorority sisters as they all cheered and thought their team was going to win seconds before the game ended.

The girls squealed in anticipation of Troy’s victory as the room suddenly fell silent as the speaker in the background claimed the Mountaineer’s victory. A girl fell back on the couch and screamed in disbelief.

‘Oh God!’ said a girl.

Another video showed thousands of Appalachian State storming a street while howling.

A viral video with more than 170,000 views on Twitter showed Troy sorority girls seconds before the game ended. The video showed the ups and downs of emotion as the girls thought the Trojans would win
