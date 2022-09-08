Thrill-y scary! Moment excited young girl regrets decision to ride a rollercoaster

<!–

This is when a young girl regretted her decision to ride a roller coaster in Florida and made a series of hilarious faces.

Will, four, was at the Busch Gardens Tampa Bay theme park with her mother Ashleigh, who filmed her on the ‘Air Grover’ ride.

Footage shows the four-year-old excited to try the kid-friendly Sesame Street themed ride with a huge smile on her face.

Will is happy when the ride starts and her mother films her with her hands in the air.

When asked if construction worker Ashleigh from Tampa, Florida, is excited, she says “yes,” and when asked if she’s scared, she says “no.”

The ride begins and Will smiles as she looks around the corner and it continues.

Her arms stay up, but her grin fades a bit as the ride speeds up.

She then lays down her arms and grabs her mother, looking in horror.

The footage continues with her making a series of terrified faces as she grips the bar in front of her.

She also leans against her mother until the ride is over, when she seems to relax.

Will put her arms down when she got scared during the ride. In the photo: Ashleigh and Will together

Ashleigh said, “She was SO excited at first, then SO scared!”

“It’s all right now – she wants to do many more rides now, even if she didn’t like this one!”

The duo went on their day trip last December when Ashleigh filmed the clip.