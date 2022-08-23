Three young women terrorize NYC neighborhood after robbing male street vendors at knifepoint

<!–

Three teenage girls allegedly robbed two male salesmen at knifepoint in New York City and told them to “go back to Mexico.”

The girls, who appear to be in their teens, reportedly robbed two vendors, 37 and 38, in a parking lot on River Avenue and East 157th Street in the Bronx around 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 12, near Yankee Stadium.

Authorities said the trio approached the men and brandished a knife before stealing clothes and running away.

The men, who were not identified, said the girls came up to them shouting racist remarks about Mexicans.

“I don’t say anything, I don’t do anything,” said one of the sellers NBC New York.

The sellers also now claim that girls pushed them before stealing hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise that they sell to keep their families afloat.

The three teens robbed the men in front of 728 River Avenue (pictured), near Yankee Stadium

‘I work for my family. He works for his family. And you know, it’s very important to me and him,” a salesperson told NBC New York.

The two men told NBC New York that they expressed fear that the trio will beat others and potentially harm them again.

“You don’t know why they do it,” said one of the salesmen.

Both men refused medical attention, police said.

Police are investigating whether the trio has links to other crimes in the area and are offering a $3,500 reward to anyone with information.

DailyMail.com has contacted the NYPD for comment.

Another robbery comes as no surprise to many New Yorkers, who have seen crime statistics fluctuate by shocking numbers over the past year.

Robbery is up 39 percent in the five boroughs and 43 percent in the Bronx alone

Robberies across NYC are up 39.7 percent from the same time last year, and total crime is up 36 percent. In the Bronx alone, it is up 43 percent, while total crime is up 32 percent.

The only violent crime that occurs in the city as a whole is murder. with only 265 deaths compared to last year’s 296.

Rapes and assaults have also increased by 8 and 19 percent, respectively.