Three young girl scouts are killed in grisly car accident in Kansas

Three young girl scouts in Kentucky were killed in a horrific car accident after one of their mothers attempted a U-turn on a busy highway and was hit by a truck.

Kylie Lunn, 9, Laila El Azri, 9, and Brooklyn Peery, 8, all from Topeka, were on their way to a Girl Scout event on Saturday morning when Amber Peery made a U-turn through a barrier wall on I-335, Kansas Police Report .

Their car was immediately hit by a trailer truck driven by Robert Hosey Russell, 70, killing the three girls.

Amber was taken to hospital with minor injuries, along with her son, Carrington, 5, and nine-year-old Gabriella Ponomarez, another Girl Scout. Russell was not injured in the crash.

Amber shared her heartbreak over her daughter’s death, writing on Facebook: “I honestly don’t know how to go on without you, but I know I have to and everything I do will be for you with a purpose.

“Mama loves you so much sweet girl and all I want is to be able to hold you in my arms again.”

Three Boy Scouts from Topeka, Kansas, were killed in a car accident on Saturday. Brooklyn Peery (left), 8, was one of the victims after her mother, Amber (right) made a U-turn through a barrier wall and her car was hit by a trailer

Kylie Lunn, 9, (above) also lost her life in the horrific crash of I-335

Her best friend, Laila El Azri (above), 9, was the third fatality in the crash

In the photo: Amber’s car after the crash. Amber and her son were also injured in the crash, as well as a fourth Girl Scout, Gabriella Ponomarez, 9

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the accident happened just after 9 a.m. on I-335 near SW 69th Street.

Residents told WIBW 13 that cars often use the emergency opening at the barrier where Amber’s car was hit.

Also grieving for her daughter was Tiffany Lunn, who said her daughter Kylie was best friends with fellow victim Laila. Both girls were in fourth grade at Farley Elementary School.

“She was my everything and I was her everything and my heart is just broken now,” Tiffany wrote on Facebook. “I just don’t know where to go, she was my target, she was my everything, I’m just lost without her.”

A GoFundMe page for Laila was set up by loved ones to help her family pay for funeral expenses.

“Laila was on a day out with her Boy Scout troop,” the page read. “What was to be a fun day turned into a tragedy.”

The families’ neighbors set up a memorial site for the two girls in a park the children visited on Sunday.

Amber took to Facebook to mourn her daughter’s death. Brooklyn (above) was a third-grader at Jay Shideler Elementary School

Neighbors of Laila and Kylie set up a memorial site where the girls often played

Robert Hosey Russell, 70, drove the truck that hit the Boy Scouts. He was not injured in the fatal crash

The Girl Scouts of Northeast Kansas and Northwest Missouri also confirmed the girls’ deaths and mourned the young lives lost.

“Our hearts are broken for the girls and families of Troop 5567 of Topeka, Kansas, who tragically lost three Girl Scouts in a car accident on Saturday,” CEO Joy Wheeler said in a statement. “Our thoughts also go out to a Girl Scout with critical injuries in hospital and the other Girl Scouts involved in the accident.”

“Girl Scouts of Northeast Kansas and Northwest Missouri mourn with the families, friends and loved ones of Brooklyn, Laila and Kylie as we comfort each other after this terrible tragedy,” Wheeler added.

“We support the families and troops as they grieve and will honor the lives of our three Girl Scout sisters.”