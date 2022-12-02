Three years imprisonment is now possible for cruel thugs who have abused pets.

<!–

Queenslanders who violate their duty of care towards pets and livestock risk fines of up to $287,500 or three years in prison under new animal welfare laws.

In the first update to animal welfare laws in more than two decades, the new felony of gross breach of duty of care was just one of many changes introduced Friday.

The laws will also require dogs to be tied up in cars, with exceptions for working dogs, and ban dog collars, cauterizing horses’ feet and yellow phosphorus pig poison.

Animal inspectors are given more access and compliance powers with animal welfare prompts, allowing agents to provide assistance to an animal in adverse weather conditions or another aggressive animal.

People with animal cruelty findings against them will also be banned from keeping animals in Queensland.

The laws come after a review of Queensland’s animal welfare laws made a series of recommendations.

“Queenslanders want animals to be better protected and people who break the rules to be appropriately punished, which is exactly what these updated laws provide,” said Agriculture Minister Mark Furner.