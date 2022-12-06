Three years after being shot in leg, Harley Cranston was charged with allegedly bashing Moudi Tajjour.

The man accused of brutally beating a high-profile ex-cyclist in a Bunnings car park was himself the victim of a brutal crime three years ago.

Moudi Tajjour, the nomads biker boss turned influencer, was allegedly assaulted by four men in the car park of a Gold Coast store on Saturday.

As Tajjour took to social media on Monday night to back down on revenge threats over the bashing, detectives from the Organized Crime Gangs Group arrested one of his alleged attackers and charged him with it.

Daily Mail Australia can reveal that 31-year-old Harley Cranston from Park Ridge, a suburb of Logan, will spend Christmas behind bars following his Monday arrest.

He was charged with one charge of assault causing bodily harm in companionship and one charge of possession of a dangerous drug.

Cranston did not appear or apply for bail when his case was briefly discussed at Beenleigh Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

He will remain behind bars until his case comes to court in mid-January.

Cranston recently shared footage on social media of a Mongolian motorcyclist in full uniform sitting on a motorcycle that was filmed during a burnout in full uniform played on Soldier Kid’s Thug Paradise 2.

It’s not the first time Cranston has become involved in biker gangs.

In February 2019, the then Bandidos bikie was shot in the leg in broad daylight by rival bikies outside a Logan shopping center south of Brisbane.

CCTV showed Cranston meeting several rebels at a restaurant in the Hyperdome Shopping Center in Loganholme before abruptly leaving.

He has been seen sprinting through the mall with several rival bikers in pursuit.

Moments later, he is captured talking to someone in a silver 4WD when he gets shot.

An injured and bloodied Cranston flees the scene and is again seen roaming the mall.

Cranston did not receive medical attention until two days later and never filed a formal complaint with the police.

Moudi Tajjour (left) was allegedly assaulted by four men at a hardware store in Nerang on Saturday after the biker-turned-influencer agreed to go on a peaceful social ride. He is pictured with ex-wife Sanaa

Rebel Logan Chapter sergeant-at-arms Lucas James Pain was later sentenced to 13 years behind bars. Another cyclist was acquitted.

The investigation into Saturday’s alleged assault on Tajjour continues as police renew a call for anyone with information or footage of the incident to contact police.

The savage attack was filmed in two clips that quickly went viral.

In one video, Tajjour’s alleged attackers can be heard yelling “f*** off, you f***ing dog” and he can be heard moaning as the punches and kicks land.

One of his alleged assailants yells in Tajjour’s face, “Where’s your podcast now, dog?”

Another man warns the gang to stay away from the line of motorcycles where the attack is taking place, saying ‘watch the bikes guys, watch the bikes’.

Then one of the alleged assailants drags Tajjour away from the bikes, takes off his shirt, punches him in the head and torso, then returns to viciously stomp on his stomach.

Tajjour, who spent four years behind bars for the 2006 manslaughter of Robin Nassour, initially vowed to retire after the humiliating incident and lead a revenge raid.

He has since reneged on that threat

“I’ve really calmed down and the anger is gone and I’m thinking hard and want to be clear so no one tries to use me as a way to get revenge and try to make it look like it’s me,” he said. in a TikTik video.

“Make this clear… I haven’t returned to cycling [it was] an angry moment and I spoke out [of] emotion. So please know I’m not back in a crew.

“I want to make it clear to the gangs at war with them that they shouldn’t bother making moves against them and pretending it’s me.”

A dazed Tajjour, stripped of his shirt and red from the alleged assault, sits up as the men retreat to the car park at Nerang Bunnings on the Gold Coast