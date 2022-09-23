Three-year-old child accidentally shoots 33-year-old mom dead

A three-year-old accidentally shot their mother to death in front of their shocked grandmother in South Carolina.

In the shocking incident that happened just before 8 a.m. Wednesday, the three-year-old took the unsecured gun and killed their mother, Cora Lyn Bush, at their home in Spartanburg.

Her death was witnessed by her mother, the grandmother of the child. Neither the grandmother nor the child has been named by authorities.

The sheriff’s office added in a Facebook post that the mother, who was 33, died two hours later at a local hospital.

They said, “Please keep Mrs. Bush’s family in your thoughts and prayers at this time of loss and grief.”

After her daughter was taken to hospital, the child’s grandmother told how the incident had turned out.

She said the three-year-old had gained access to an unsecured firearm and was responsible for her daughter’s death.

An investigation into the death is underway. However, the Spartanburg Sherriff’s Office said its report “confirmed with both the evidence at the scene and the victim’s injury.”

They added: ‘While our investigation is still active, there is every indication that this incident resulted from the young child gaining access to an unsecured firearm, which resulted in the mother being accidentally shot and later hospitalized. died.’

The authorities have not released any further information.

An autopsy was scheduled to take place on Thursday into the 33-year-old’s death.

Ayobiyi Cook and her husband, Jarvis Cook; the father takes care of the boy after the boy accidentally shoots his mother

This is another tragic incident involving a gun and comes after a 12-year-old boy accidentally shot his mother to death on August 6.

He had originally told investigators that she had been murdered by an intruder at the family’s home in Forestdale, Alabama.

Ayobiyi Cook, a nurse, whom friends called “Yo-Yo,” was found dead after midnight on Aug. 6. in the suburban home on the 2400 block of Freemont Avenue.

The boy, who had not been identified by Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office investigators, had originally told police that an intruder had entered their home, shot his mother, and then ran away.

Ayobiyi Cook and her husband Jarvis Cook, a Birmingham police officer, were working at the time of her death

The Cook family’s home on Freemont Avenue, where Ayobiyi Cook was accidentally shot by her 12-year-old son

“The child originally made up a story that the detectives determined was not possible,” said deputy chief David Agee.

“After investigation, the sheriff’s detectives determined that the victim’s 12-year-old son inadvertently fired a firearm and struck his mother, killing her.”

After more research, the boy finally changed his story.

An accidental shooting occurred outside Walmart in Granbury, Texas, on Wednesday, where police say a two-year-old gunshot wounded a one-year-old brother and their mother, 23, after finding a loaded gun in the center console of the family vehicle.

And in March, a little boy accidentally killed his mother when he found a gun while he was in a car with his mother Daejah Bennett, 22, and father Romell Watson, 23.

The incident happened in Chicago after the boy played with the gun and aimed at it and fired a shot to his mother’s neck.

She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

It comes as the advocacy group Everytown for gun safety released an analysis showing that there have been 194 accidental shootings by children in the US so far this year.

This resulted in 82 deaths and 123 injuries, and the group said, “Every year, hundreds of children in the US gain access to firearms and inadvertently shoot themselves or someone else.”