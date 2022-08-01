Three Texas sisters aged 9, 8 and 5 are all found dead in neighbor’s pond after vanishing from home

Three young sisters were found dead after disappearing from their Texas home while babysitting by a family friend.

Zi’ariel Oliver, 9, A’Miyah Hughes, 8, and Temari Oliver, 5, were reported missing Friday night from their small-town residence.

A diving team recovered their bodies from a private pond on a neighboring site early Saturday morning. Their cause of death has not yet been announced.

Their mother took to Facebook and said the “loss of my sweet babies” is “so unreal.”

Although this is a difficult time, the grieving mother said she had to “be strong for the sake of my three other babies.”

Zi’ariel, A’Miyah and Temari went missing from their Atlanta home, about 200 miles east of Fort Worth, about 10 p.m. Friday, triggering a multi-agency search for the girls.

A family friend had been watching the trio and their other siblings while their mother, Shommaonique Oliver, 28, was at work. The babysitter called 911 to report their disappearance.

Officials received reports that the girls had been found in a pond near Highway 77 around 2 a.m. Saturday.

Police concentrated their search around the pond after a pair of shoes and other items of clothing were found near and in the water.

“We found items of clothing around a pond and in a pond,” Texas Game Warden told Shawn Hervey KSLA Saturday.

“So we centered the search around that small body of water and with the help of divers, we were able to recover three victims at about 2 a.m..”

Video of the scene showed a bicycle left on the property, seemingly close to the pond. It is unclear whether the bicycle belonged to the girls and whether they drove it to the property.

“We have no idea what the girls were doing there,” Cass County Sheriff Larry Rowe told the… Texarkana Gazette.

Investigators have not drawn any conclusions about their deaths and the bodies have been sent for autopsies.

“Nobody’s been accused of anything,” Rowe said.

Harvey repeated, “This is not an everyday occurrence, but it does happen.”

Shommaonique is heartbroken at the loss of her daughters and says the incident was “unexpected” and a “great pain and shock” to their entire family.

“Through this whole process I have my family helping me get through this difficult time with me and the loss of my sweet baby girl’s (sic) it’s so surreal,” she wrote.

“But I know I have to be strong for the sake of my other 3 babies because they need me more than ever!!!”

The grieving mother has a GoFundMe account to help with funeral expenses and other related expenses.

“This was so unexpected (sic) and a great pain and shock to myself and my family. We now ask for help to put my sweet corners to rest,” she wrote, adding: “Anything you can donate will be appreciated.”

“Lord please and I mean pls I want my children to get this pain back and words cannot explain the pain I am going through, I just want my little daughter back in my arm,” the grieving mother wrote in another post.

She added: ‘Calm down my sweet baby girl (sic) say hello to grandma for me, I miss and love you.’

Friends and family have been very supportive of Shommaonique during this incredibly difficult time.

“Honey, I have no words,” wrote Stephanie Spriggs-Luckey. “No words will comfort you. I am so very sorry for the loss of your precious babies.

“I will pray that God will bring you peace and comfort as only he can.”

Her cousin, China Davis, shared photos of the girls on Facebook, saying: “These babies are on my mind, they are both family and friends.

“I love you cousin, I pray, girl, my heart cries for you!”

Shommaonique’s Facebook page is inundated with messages of condolences and prayers, as well as loved ones expressing their complete and utter shock at the death.

“I pray for you and that God gives you strength,” Dapatrick Jones repeated.

“It definitely doesn’t look real!!” said LaKeithia Malone. ‘Yes, stay strong for’ [your other kids]. You have us in your corner tho. (sic)’

J. Ray Web-Hill, who also shared photos of the sisters, encouraged everyone to donate on the fundraiser page, noting that the family would “appreciate any help you can give.”