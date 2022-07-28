Three teenagers charged after stabbing at Ropes Crossing that killed 16-year-old

Three teenage boys have been charged with murder after stabbing another 16-year-old boy at a party in a house in western Sydney.

Emergency services were called to a house on Australis Drive at Ropes Crossing, near Blacktown, around 2:50 a.m. on June 4.

They found a teenager with a stab wound and officers performed CPR on him until the ambulance arrived, but the 16-year-old died at home.

Chief Inspector Paul Tickner said on the day of the incident that he believed the alleged perpetrator was the boyfriend of a mutual friend, who had been invited to the party by a teenage girl at the gathering.

“Young guys, probably with some hormones running through their system, and someone thought they had to defend their girlfriend’s rights on the spot,” he said.

“Unfortunately, it has resulted in a young boy being murdered. They shouldn’t have been carrying knives in the first place.’

The mutual friend’s boyfriend had two other men with him, police said at the time.

Strike Force BOBR was formed to investigate the incident, with detectives and members of the State Crime Command’s Homicide Division assisting in the investigation.

Police made a public appeal for information and issued two search warrants on Thursday, at homes on Pages Road, St Marys and Jill Street, in Marayong, where they seized a number of items for forensic examination.

Two boys, both 17 years old, were arrested in the houses and a third 16 year old teenager was arrested a short time later in Tregear.

The trio were taken to the Mt Druitt Police Station, where they were charged with murder, affray and wielding a knife in a public place.

They were released on bail and will appear in juvenile court on Friday.

Investigations under Strike Force BOBR continue.