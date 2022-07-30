Three teenagers are killed and driver is seriously injured in hospital after Alfa Romeo crash 

Three teenagers have been killed and another seriously injured in a horrific car accident in Yorkshire.

The four boys were driving a gray Alfa Romeo on the B6268 near Bedale when the car crashed around 11pm on Friday 29 July.

North Yorkshire Police said three passengers – two 18 years old and one 17 – died of their devastating injuries after a ‘serious collision’ on the road.

No other cars would have been involved.

The fatal accident occurred on Walsham Road on the B6268 near Bedle in North Yorkshire

The driver of the car, an 18-year-old man, also suffered ‘serious’ injuries and is currently being treated in hospital.

Police are calling on any witnesses to the fatal accident to come forward.

The road remained closed this morning, July 30, as officers searched the scene of the accident.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: ‘North Yorkshire Police are calling for information following a serious collision near Thornton Watlass, Bedale.

‘Around 11pm Friday, 29 July 2022, a gray Alfa Romeo car was involved in a collision on the B6268, Masham Road, near Thornton Watlass, Bedale.

“The vehicle containing four young men was en route from Bedale to High Burton. At this time, it is not believed that any other vehicles were involved.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, seen the vehicle in the area prior to the collision, or anyone who may have dashcam footage or other information to assist with the investigation.”

Anyone with information about the crash can email MCIT@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for the Major Collision Investigation Team – quoting reference number 1222013414.