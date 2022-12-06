Three suspected members of Bolivian smuggling gang are arrested in south London

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Suspected members of a Bolivian smuggling gang were arrested yesterday on charges of exploiting the free movement zone between the UK and Ireland.

The three detained in south London are suspected of bringing migrants from Bolivia via Dublin and Belfast to mainland Britain.

The criminal operation is suspected of tampering with the so-called Common Travel Area that allows passport-free movement between the UK and Ireland.

A Home Office spokesman said the arrests were “linked to a highly sophisticated people smuggling operation between Bolivia and the UK.”

“Individuals are believed to have abused the common travel area between Dublin and Belfast, charging migrants thousands of pounds to fly from Bolivia to the UK via the Republic of Ireland,” it added.

Two men and a woman have been arrested in south London on suspicion of bringing migrants from Bolivia via Dublin and then Belfast to cross the Irish Sea.

Commenting on the arrest, Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick said: “The public should be in no doubt of our determination to crack down on those who break our laws by exploiting people for their own financial gain.”

“Once they were smuggled into the country, most immigrants are believed to have been working here illegally.”

Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick said: “The public should be in no doubt of our determination to crack down on those who break our laws by exploiting people for their own financial gain.”

‘These people thought they were outside the reach of the law; they were proven wrong.

“Today’s operation sends a clear message to human smugglers and those contemplating abusing our immigration laws: They will be caught and brought to justice quickly.”

Two men aged 38 and 41 and a 35-year-old woman were arrested by the Home Office’s Immigration Control agency at two addresses in Camberwell and Peckham, south London, on suspicion of conspiring to aid illegal immigration.

Two other individuals, a man and a woman, were found on the Peckham property and identified as illegal immigrants from Bolivia.

They will be processed by Home Office immigration officers, the spokesman said.

Around £1,500 in cash and two fake IDs were also discovered at the same address.

The suspects will be transferred to Belfast for questioning.