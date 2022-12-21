Three receive sentencing for 2017 Pittsfield shooting

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Berkshire County Attorney’s Office on Dec. 21 handed down several prison terms for those responsible for the death of 22-year-old Asiyanna Jones. According to the public prosecutor, three people have been convicted of this murder.

The office reports that last week the jury returned guilty verdicts in the October 2017 death. Pilot and Linen were involved in a shootout on Dewey Avenue in Pittsfield on the evening of October 2, 2017, and a bullet struck Jones, who was in a car sat. Perez lied to police during the investigation.

The prosecution explains that Judge John Agostini sentenced 42-year-old Gary Linen to life in state prison for murder, Carey Pilot, 50 to 15 to 20 years in state prison for manslaughter, and Elizabeth Perez, 30 to two to four years in prison. state prison for deceiving a police officer in the murder investigation. The Commonwealth sought convictions of the above, seeking life imprisonment for Linen, 18 to 20 years in prison for Pilot, and a substantial jail term for deceiving a police officer during a murder investigation for Perez. Defense attorneys asked for life in prison for Linen, four to six years for Pilot and two and a half years of shared sentence in the House of Correction for Perez. District Attorney Andrea Harrington commented, “I thank the family of Asiyanna Jones for their strong victim testimony in court today and I am proud of the trial team for their painstaking work in obtaining these convictions.”