WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Three quarters of Britons say police should visit burglary victims

US
By Jacky

Three quarters of Britons say the police should visit burglary victims… and 96% of over-55s feel crime is not being taken seriously enough, poll shows

  • Daily Mail research found that three quarters of Britons think the police should visit burglaries
  • 96 percent of those over 55 believe that crime is not taken seriously enough by the authorities
  • Among burglary victims, 97 percent said it affected their everyday activities
  • More than a third of those targeted said they felt “offended” by the experience

By Daily Mail Reporter

Published: 00:10, 5 October 2022 | Up to date: 00:10, 5 October 2022

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Three quarters of Britons think the police should visit burglary victims, according to a Daily Mail poll.

It also found that 96 per cent of over-55s believe crime is not being taken seriously enough by forces. The study, carried out by Churchill Home Insurance, shows how home burglaries can destroy lives.

A whopping 97 percent of victims say a raid affects their daily activities, while 37 percent say it has a huge impact. More than a third of those targeted said they felt violated by the experience.

'Home burglary can destroy lives'

‘Home burglary can destroy lives’

A quarter were left feeling scared or reported having trouble sleeping.

More than one in six felt depressed and 16 percent suffered from anxiety or panic attacks. In the worst cases – 6 percent of the total number – the victims had to see a doctor, counselor or therapist. The survey found that 63 percent feared the cost of living crisis would make burglaries more likely.

Sarah Khan, head of Churchill home insurance, said: ‘The psychological scars left by victims of burglary are often overlooked.

‘Burglars breaking into people’s homes can leave people with significant emotional trauma for many years.’

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Australia could ‘adopt’ a…

Jacky

Queensland police domestic violence…

Jacky

Helicopter crash: Tributes flow for…

Jacky
1 of 4,757

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More