Three quarters of Britons say police should visit burglary victims

Three quarters of Britons think the police should visit burglary victims, according to a Daily Mail poll.

It also found that 96 per cent of over-55s believe crime is not being taken seriously enough by forces. The study, carried out by Churchill Home Insurance, shows how home burglaries can destroy lives.

A whopping 97 percent of victims say a raid affects their daily activities, while 37 percent say it has a huge impact. More than a third of those targeted said they felt violated by the experience.

‘Home burglary can destroy lives’

A quarter were left feeling scared or reported having trouble sleeping.

More than one in six felt depressed and 16 percent suffered from anxiety or panic attacks. In the worst cases – 6 percent of the total number – the victims had to see a doctor, counselor or therapist. The survey found that 63 percent feared the cost of living crisis would make burglaries more likely.

Sarah Khan, head of Churchill home insurance, said: ‘The psychological scars left by victims of burglary are often overlooked.

‘Burglars breaking into people’s homes can leave people with significant emotional trauma for many years.’