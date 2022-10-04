Three quarters of Britons say police should visit burglary victims
Three quarters of Britons think the police should visit burglary victims, according to a Daily Mail poll.
It also found that 96 per cent of over-55s believe crime is not being taken seriously enough by forces. The study, carried out by Churchill Home Insurance, shows how home burglaries can destroy lives.
A whopping 97 percent of victims say a raid affects their daily activities, while 37 percent say it has a huge impact. More than a third of those targeted said they felt violated by the experience.
‘Home burglary can destroy lives’
A quarter were left feeling scared or reported having trouble sleeping.
More than one in six felt depressed and 16 percent suffered from anxiety or panic attacks. In the worst cases – 6 percent of the total number – the victims had to see a doctor, counselor or therapist. The survey found that 63 percent feared the cost of living crisis would make burglaries more likely.
Sarah Khan, head of Churchill home insurance, said: ‘The psychological scars left by victims of burglary are often overlooked.
‘Burglars breaking into people’s homes can leave people with significant emotional trauma for many years.’