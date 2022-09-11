The number of Australians dying from Covid in nursing homes has more than tripled this year.

In 2022, more than 3,000 residents of retirement homes died from Covid, compared to 917 during the first two years of the pandemic.

Deaths have also risen since the Albanian government took office, with an average of 102 people dying every week since the May elections, compared to 75 a week under the coalition in the five months before.

Covid deaths in aged care more than tripled this year compared to the first two years of the pandemic

An independent MP described the rise in the death rate as ‘terrifying’, while the federal opposition criticized the government, accusing it of failing to protect the elderly.

Independent South Australian MP Rebekha Sharkie said the increase in deaths from Covid in aged care was ‘terrifying’.

“I think if I had a parent or grandparent in aged care I would be very concerned,” she told The Age.

She said fatigue from coping with Covid led to a decline in control and responsibility of managing the virus.

“I think there is probably an element of Covid fatigue in the media and maybe in parliament,” she said.

“It’s almost like there’s a political will for Coivd to leave, and it hasn’t gone away. So we’re just not going to talk about it anymore.’

Aged and Community Care Providers Association interim director Paul Sadler warned in July that Covid outbreaks are putting pressure on nursing homes.

SA Independent MP Rebekha Sharkie said the tripling of Covid deaths in aged care was ‘terrifying’

Aged and Community Care Providers Association interim CEO Paul Sadler warned in July that Covid was putting pressure on retirement homes

He said up to two-thirds of retirement homes would suffer from Covid infections, which threatened a workforce crisis as aged care workers were forced to isolate.

“The increased availability of personnel, including the Australian Defense Force, over the past week has been welcome, but there is still a shortage,” he said.

‘The reality is that we cannot leave the elderly without adequate care for too long.’

He called for an increase in the workforce, including ADF personnel, until at least September.

In the longer term, Mr Sadler said the federal government must plan to solve chronic staff shortages, prepare for future outbreaks and implement reforms recommended by the recent royal commission in aged care.

‘The coming weeks will be crucial for elderly care. We must do everything we can to put the protection of the elderly first and support our aged care workers,” he said.

Elderly Care Minister Anika Wells told The Age the government had put in place a ‘winter plan’ to tackle Covid in nursing homes, which ‘left no stone unturned’.

She said access to antiviral treatments and vaccination, as well as greater industry preparedness, have dramatically reduced the death rate of the cases.

The government extended the military’s role in aged care through the end of September, and a sharp increase in the workforce led to 1,704 shifts last week, she said.

Since the election of Anthony Albanian government Covid deaths in aged care have risen from 75 per week to 102

Elderly care facilities have been hit by a wave of Covid cases during the Omnicron waves this year

Opposition spokesman Anne Rushton said the government is “following in the opposite direction” of everything it promised to achieve.

Deaths are rising due to the high number of Covid cases, but the disease appears to be less deadly for elderly care residents.

In the first year of the pandemic, a third of people (33 percent) who contracted Covid in nursing homes died with the disease.

This has fallen to almost a tenth of that (3.5 percent) by 2022.

Covid cases have also fallen in nursing homes in recent weeks, along with cases in the general community.