Three pro-abortion protesters crash pregnancy center banquet in DC

Three seething pro-abortion protesters crashed into a banquet at a pregnancy crisis center in Washington DC, claiming those in attendance had “blood on their hands.”

The Capitol Hill Crisis Pregnancy Center’s annual banquet was well past its dinner course on Thursday when the irate protesters emerged from the crowd and began shouting as executive director Janet Durig spoke.

A woman, who has not yet been identified, stood up and said loudly to those present: ‘You condemn those who try to get medical care. That’s all on your f**king hands.’

As security escorted the woman calmly to the door, she began to yell, “Blood on your hands. Jane says revenge, motherfuckers. Blood on your hands. Blood on your hands.’

Another woman, dressed in a black coat and mask, called the crowd a bunch of “fascists” before telling them to “make peace.”

Soon after, Vincent Vertuccio, who identified himself on Twitter, was caught screaming, “You don’t care about pregnant people.”

Scroll down for video

Three pro-abortion protesters raided the Capitol Hill Crisis Pregnancy Center Annual Banquet on Thursday, telling the protesters they were “fascists” and had “blood on their hands.” One of the women (right): ‘You condemn those who try to get medical care. That’s all on your f**king hands’

Vincent Vertuccio (pictured), who identified himself on Twitter, was caught shouting, “You don’t care about pregnant people” (right). In a lengthy Twitter thread, he also said the center “lies to patients, puts pregnant people at risk, and is part of a national anti-abortion network.”

Pro-abortion protesters interrupted the Capitol Hill Pregnancy Center’s annual banquet when the executive director spoke of heightened security concerns from earlier this year pic.twitter.com/of2n4zsHWL —Carolina Lumetta (@CarolinaLumetta) December 2, 2022

In a lengthy Twitter thread, Vertuccio said the “so-called “crisis pregnancy center” lies to patients, puts pregnant people at risk and is part of a national anti-abortion network.

This banquet not only served to spice up a mock clinic that deceives and lies to high-risk pregnant people in DC, but also welcomed Erin Hawley, the wife of fascist U.S. Senator Josh Hawley. Like her husband, she too has extreme right-wing views on numerous issues, from abortion to insurrection.

“The people who attack reproductive health care, welcome fascists with open arms and expect to dine in peace as they take our rights away from us, do not deserve a minute of peace until they stop their attacks on our communities. I was proud to disrupt their banquet.’

Senator Hawley explained the protest on his Twitter account by retweeting a video that Douglas Blair – a producer for Salem Media Group – posted, writing, “Hahahah. These people are such losers. 6-3, baby,” referring to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

It is not known if Hawley’s wife was present at the event.

Meanwhile, Blair wrote, “I hope the protesters at least enjoyed their free dinner.”

Vertuccio also said the center “attacks reproductive health care, welcomes fascists with open arms and expects to dine in peace as they snatch our rights from us, does not deserve a minute of peace until they stop attacking our communities,” and called Senator Josh Hawley’s a ‘fascists’

Vertuccio actually wrote, “I did! Nice bread, great spaghetti. Fascism was a bit hard to palette.’

The Capitol Hill maternity center had been targeted in June, with eggs, a big splash of red paint on the door, and Jane Says Revenge spray paint on the side of the building.

Senator James Lankford posted a photo of the clinic and wrote, “Why would anyone attack a crisis pregnancy center to help mothers?”

Senator Hawley retweeted a video posted by Douglas Blair in which he made fun of the protest, writing, “These people are such losers. 6-3, honey’

Blair, a producer for Salem Media Group, said he hoped the protesters “enjoyed their free dinner,” to which Vertuccio replied that he “did”

The Capitol Hill Crisis Pregnancy Center describes itself as a “faith-based” center that “provides support for women, men, and their families experiencing crisis pregnancy.”

It is a non-profit organization, not a healthcare facility.

It offers “free pregnancy tests…counseling, mentoring, childbirth classes and parenting classes.”

However, it does not perform or refer to abortions, it said website.