News

Three people were killed in a road accident in Sydney on Friday night

by Jacky
Traffic remained disrupted Saturday morning, affecting westbound traffic on Warringah Road.

“Ongoing police investigations are expected to take some time,” Live Traffic said Saturday morning.

On Friday afternoon, three other people were hospitalized in an accident on the M4 involving 18 other people and eight vehicles, including a lorry.

“A total of 21 people were assessed at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics, three of whom – two men and one woman – were taken to Westmead Hospital for further assessment,” police said.

Ten of those required to undergo an assessment were schoolchildren traveling in a Toyota HiAce van.

The driver of the truck, a 46-year-old man, was taken to Blacktown Hospital for mandatory tests.

It comes after a 17-year-old schoolboy was fatally hit by a car driven by a 90-year-old woman as the latter drove onto the curb at Carlingford on Thursday in an accident that also injured another 17-year-old Carlingford High School student.

Detective Inspector Jason Hogan of the Crash Investigation Unit said detectives were working to determine whether speed or a medical episode played a role in Thursday’s crash, which he described as “traumatic” for emergency services personnel at the scene. used to be.

“Unfortunately, it happens all too often. At this time of year it will be very harmful to the family and friends,” he said.

