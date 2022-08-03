Three people missing in Australian desert after Alice Springs holiday – WA, NT

Three people have gone missing along one of Australia’s most remote roads in the middle of the desert.

Bonnie Edwards, 70, Eldride Edwards, 41, and Virginia O’Neil, 49, visited Alice Springs for an event on Sunday but have not been seen or heard from since.

It is clear that the trio were probably on their way to Western Australia.

A police report was filed on Tuesday after the trio failed to contact them after their travel date.

Financial activities are not reported on any of their accounts.

Police said she is particularly concerned about Bonnie, as she regularly needs medication.

There are no pre-existing health problems for Mr. Edwards and Mrs. O’Neil.

The group is traveling in a red Toyota Hilux with WA registration PH27156 (above), anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to contact the police

Watch Commander Michael Milde said: “Anyone who has seen the vehicle or knows where the travelers are are asked to contact police.”