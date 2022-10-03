Three people are killed after small plane smashed through the roof of Minnesota home

Officials have released the identities of the three Minnesota passengers who were killed after their plane crashed into the roof of a home.

Matthew Schmidt, 31, his sister, Alyssa Schmidt, 32, and pilot Tyler Fretland, 32, died after their small Cessna 172 plane crashed into a Hermantown home where a couple was sleeping with their cat late Saturday night.

Jason and Crystal Hoffman were quickly awakened when the plane crashed into the second floor of their home before landing in their backyard on the 5100 block of Arrowhead Road.

“We could hardly see each other through all the insulation dust. I was able to grab a flashlight next to the bed and the first thing I saw was an airplane wheel sitting at the end of our bed,” Hoffman said. MPR News. “That’s when we looked out and noticed the whole back half of our house was gone.”

The couple suffered minor injuries after the ceiling fell on their lower bodies.

Duluth International Airport notified police that a plane had left its radar about 1.5 miles away and may have crashed.

Pilot Fretland was remembered on social media as friends were in disbelief at his passing.

“Such a tragedy to lose you today,” wrote a friend. ‘Rest in peace my friend we will miss you.’

Fretland earned his commercial certification in July 2021 and was eligible to apply as an airline pilot, according to his social media page.

The pilot was excited to work for Delta Airlines, but the crash is not connected to the company.

“This general aviation flight had no connection to Delta at all,” a spokesperson told DailyMail.com.

Several tagged photos on Instagram showed that Matt and Fretland were close friends.

“Tyler and Matt, you will both be missed,” one person wrote on Instagram, posting a series of photos with the pair.

A third grade teacher at Echo Park Elementary School, Alyssa was remembered by her friends as a ‘once in a lifetime’ type with an ‘infectious smile’.

“There will never be another like her,” Kate Payne wrote on Facebook. ‘Being your roommate was one of the best decisions I ever made. You have been there for me at my lowest and highest highs. You have never missed any important days in my life, always right there by my side.’

Payne continued: ‘There are no words for this kind of thing, nothing at all to describe what someone is feeling. All we can do is try to be a little more like you.’

“You’re at a loss for words,” added another friend. ‘She was incredibly kind and had such an infectious smile. Totally broken hearted.’

Another friend remembered Alyssa’s positive energy and old soul, referring to her as ‘Mama Lyss.’

“She truly cared about each person and what they had going on in their lives,” Trent Zimmer wrote, while admitting he doesn’t usually share on Facebook, but Alyssa was the exception. ‘You would never know if she was having a good day or a bad day because she was consistently the same Alyssa. Big smiles and big laughs.

‘She could make anyone feel comfortable in uncomfortable situations. She could make anyone feel like they belonged… I don’t often go on Facebook at times like this and yet I just felt the world needed to know how special she was. She was really different.’

Others remembered Alyssa and her brother Matthew as ‘two shining stars’ and recalled their regular summer pool days.

“Couldn’t sleep last night thinking about you two,” Rachelle Peterson wrote. ‘It is a unique form of grief when someone you love and were close to many years ago is taken from this earth too soon. Even if it’s been years, there are friends like you who are a monumental moment and anchor in other people’s lives for specific reasons, times and memories, and mine was just one.’

The cause of the crash has not been confirmed.