Three of Putin’s troops are killed and two others wounded in alcohol-fuelled row

Three of Vladimir Putin’s men were shot dead and two others injured after an alcohol-based altercation between Russian soldiers and security agents from Russia’s FSB spy agency in Ukraine turned into a gunfight.

Junior Sergeant Igor Sudin, 31, shot dead two FSB officers, Igor Yakubinsky and Sergei Privalov, in the occupied city of Kherson after they caught him drinking alcohol while in uniform, according to a military investigation in Moscow.

According to documents obtained by Yahoo News.

Four FSB officers — Yakubinsky, Privalov, DA Borodin, and an unidentified agent — had entered the cafe when they had Sudin and Obukhov “beneficially consuming alcoholic beverages,” according to the military investigation division of the Russian Commission of Inquiry.

FSB officers argued with the two soldiers for drinking alcohol while in uniform, and the argument escalated when Obukhov fired bullets at the ground with his pistol.

In a chaotic scene, Sudin then began firing his AK-74 assault rifle at the FSB officers as Privalov and Yakubinsky fired back.

FSB officers Privalov and Yakubinsky as well as Obukhov “died on the spot” while Borodin and Sudin were hospitalized.

The fourth FSB agent, who was not named in the documents, reportedly fled.

Obukhov and Sudin served in the 8th Artillery Regiment of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

The drunken shooting, which is now the subject of criminal proceedings, is the latest in a series of examples of ill-discipline and low morale among Russian troops in Ukraine.

Russian soldier is damaged at Central hotel after shelling in Donetsk on August 30 (file image)

British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said last week that Russia has lost up to 80,000 troops since crossing the Ukrainian border on February 24, while a top Ukrainian military intelligence official cited reports of morale and physical fatigue in Russian ranks as a result of the attack. Moscow’s ‘exhausted’ resource base.

Kherson residents have alleged that Russian soldiers drink from lunch in the local bars before turning aggressive.

In March, reports emerged that a Russian soldier had run a tank over his commanding officer to protest the massive losses his unit had suffered in Ukraine.

The reports followed footage that would show Russian Colonel Yuri Medvedev being placed on a stretcher in a hospital after suffering serious leg injuries.

According to Roman Tsymbaliuk, who was reportedly the last Ukrainian journalist in Russia before fleeing the country in January, Medvedev was run over by one of his own soldiers who was angry at the heavy losses the unit had suffered.

They believe 75,000 Russian soldiers have been killed and wounded — half the force Putin had amassed before he invaded — and Moscow is struggling to recruit more men.

The shadowy Wagner mercenary group is said to be so desperate for recruits that Prigozhin personally enters Russian prisons in search of convicted murderers to join his ranks.

Conscription is also underway in occupied territories, but these troops are poorly trained and equipped and are referred to as ‘cannon fodder’ by Ukrainian soldiers.

Putin is also being forced to turn to a shrinking group of allies to help, buying up to 1,000 drones from Iran and deepening ties with North Korea.