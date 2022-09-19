Three New Species of Ground Snakes Discovered Among Cemeteries and Churches in Ecuador

The discovery of Atractus was found hidden among the tombs of the elders of the Andean city of Amaluza, Azuay Province, Ecuador. Credit: Alejandro Arteaga



A group of scientists led by Alejandro Arteaga, beneficiary of The Explorers Club Discovery Expeditions and researcher at Khamai Foundation, discovered three new cryptozoic (underground) snakes hidden beneath graveyards and churches in remote towns in Ecuador’s Andes. The discovery was made official in a study published in the journal ZooKeys. Small, cylindrical and rather archaic in appearance, the new snakes were named in honor of institutions or people who support the exploration and conservation of remote cloud forests in the tropics.

Believe or not, cemeteries are also the land of the living. In the Andes of Ecuador, they are inhabited by a fossil group of snakes belonging to the genus attraction. These ground snakes are the most species-rich snake genus in the world (150 species are now known worldwide), but few people have seen one or even heard of their existence. This is probably because these snakes are shy and generally rare, and they remain hidden for most of their lives. In addition, most of them inhabit remote cloud forests and live buried underground or in deep crevices. In this particular case, however, the new ground snakes were found between crypts.

The discovery of the three new species happened quite by accident and in places where you probably wouldn’t expect these animals. The Discovery Ground Serpent (Atractus discovery) was found underground in a small cemetery in a remote cloud forest town in southeastern Ecuador, while the two other new species were found next to an old church and in a small school. All this seems to indicate that new species of snakes are lurking, at least in the Andes.

General view of a cemetery in Amaluza, Azuay Province, Ecuador. Credit: Alejandro Arteaga



Unfortunately, the coexistence of ground snakes and villagers in the same town is generally bad news for the snakes. Arteaga’s study reports that most of the original habitat of the new snakes has already been destroyed. Due to the receding forest boundary, the ground snakes must take refuge in areas used by humans (both dead and alive), where they are usually killed on the spot.

Diego Piñán, a teacher from the town where one of the new reptiles was found, says: “When I first arrived in El Chaco in 2013, I saw many dead snakes on the road; others were hit by machetes or with stones. Now, after years of talking about the importance of snakes, both children and their parents, while still wary of snakes, now appreciate and protect them.” Fortunately, Diego never threw away the dead snakes he found: he kept them in alcohol-filled jars, and these were later used by Arteaga to describe the species as new to science.

In addition to teaching about the importance of snakes, the process of naming species is important in raising awareness about the existence of a new animal and its risk of extinction. In this particular case, two of the new snakes are believed to be at high risk of extinction in the near future.

Atractus michaelsabini was found hidden next to a church in the Andean city of Guanazán, El Oro Province, Ecuador. Credit: Amanda Quezada



The discovery process also provides an opportunity to recognize and honor the work of the people and institutions fighting to protect wildlife.

Atractus discovery was named in honor Discovery Expedition Grants from the Explorers Club initiative, a program aimed at advancing scientific understanding for the betterment of humanity and all life on Earth and beyond. The grant program supports researchers and explorers from around the world in their quest to reduce climate change, prevent the extinction of species and cultures, and ensure the health of the earth and its inhabitants.

Atractus zgap was named in honor of the Zoological Society for the Conservation of Species and Populations (ZGAP), a program that aims to conserve unknown but highly endangered species and their natural habitats around the world. The ZGAP grant program supports the fieldwork of young scientists who would like to carry out and start conservation projects in their home countries.

A jar full of Atractus snakes. Credit: Alejandro Arteaga



Atractus zgap was found in a small school orchard in the Andean town of El Chaco, Napo Province, Ecuador. Credit: Alejandro Arteaga



attraction michaelsabini was named in honor of a young wildlife enthusiast, Michael Sabin, grandson of American philanthropist and conservationist Andrew “Andy” Sabin. Through the conservation organization Re:wildthe Sabin family has supported field research of endangered reptiles and protected thousands of acres of critical habitat around the world.

“Species naming is at the heart of biology,” says Dr. Juan M. Guayasamin, co-author of the study and a professor at University of San Francisco de Quito. “No study is truly complete unless it is linked to the name of the species, and most species that share the planet with us are not described.”

Alejandro Arteaga investigates the holotype of the discovery of Atractus. He had to examine hundreds of museum specimens before confirming the new species as such. Credit: David Jacome



“Discovering these new snakes is just the first step towards a much larger conservation project,” Arteaga says. “Thanks to ZGAP’s encouragement, we have already started setting up a nature reserve to protect the ground snakes. This action would not have been possible without first revealing the existence of these unique and cryptic reptiles, even if it meant temporary disturb the peace of the dead in the graveyard where the lived.”

