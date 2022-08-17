Three months of Apple TV Plus is free for new and returning subscribers

In addition to approaching the season of new tech launches, we’re also approaching the fall release of TV shows and movies. If you are looking for an extended trial for a streaming service, Best Buy offers a free three-month membership to Apple TV Plus. The only requirement here is that you must be a new or returning subscriber, so it doesn’t automatically add three months to an existing subscription.

An Apple TV Plus subscription normally costs $4.99 per month, so you get $14.97 for free. It’s much better than the usual seven-day free trial that Apple typically offers, and by activating now for three months, you’re covered until November. That means you have plenty of time to catch up on shows like For all mankind and even watch Friday Night Baseball games right up to the postseason race.



Apple TV Plus three months free (new and returning subscribers) Apple’s streaming service has a variety of original programs such as: severance pay, Ted Lasso, winner best photo code, and even live MLB games on Friday nights. It normally costs $4.99 per month with a seven-day or three-month free trial included with the purchase of an Apple device.

There must be something in the water right now when it comes to Apple deals. Yesterday we saw a nice discount on the new M2 MacBook Air and today there is a great deal on the last generation M1 MacBook Air. Now you might think that with the new M2 out, there’s no reason to consider the M1 Air from late 2020, but given the price increase of the M2 model, the M1 MacBook Air is still excellent value for money – especially for a sale like this. You can de MacBook Air with M1 processor, 256 GB SSD and 8 GB RAM for $849.99 ($150 off) at Best Buy.

You’re limited to just two USB-C ports with no handy MagSafe charging port like the M2 Air has, but the M1 MacBook Air is still a great computer for everyday use. Honestly, I work day in, day out on one – just like many roadside writers – and it’s hard to deny that value you get for about $850. Even in 2022, the M1 Air is a steal. Read our review.



MacBook Air with M1 (Late 2020) The MacBook Air is Apple’s entry-level laptop, equipped with the company’s new M1 chip in one of three different colors (silver, space gray and gold).

It feels like there’s a remarkable graphics card deal to talk about every week as GPUs continue to drop in price. Today you can get the EVGA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti FTW3 Ultra for $652.99 ($167 off) at Amazon. We discussed this recently when it was available as B-stock direct from EVGA. That renovation deal is actually still going, and you can buy one for $579.99, but the Amazon deal for a new one might be even more appealing to anyone who wants great 1440p performance at high frame rates. This GPU has colorful RGB lighting to show off a bit if you have a PC case with a viewing window.

If you have such a great video card, here’s a solid monitor to hook up to. The ultra-wide 49-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 Mini LED Gaming Monitor costs $1,599.99 ($700 off) at Amazon. All the recent buzz may be about the upcoming Samsung Odyssey Ark monitor and other weird monitor designs coming out, but the Neo G9 is still the most bizarrely curved and packed with features to beat. This version has Mini LED backlighting for excellent and accurate brightness levels, a super fast 240Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time. Its sheer size may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but it makes for a pretty immersive gaming experience and a great productivity tool. And with this discount, you can buy two and still fall below the Ark’s $3,500 asking price. Read our review.

More deals to give you a midweek bump: