Three-month-old baby girl died days after hitting the windshield in suspected DUI crash

A three-month-old girl died after hitting the windshield when her mother ran into a traffic sign in a suspected DUI crash in Las Vegas.

The victim, identified as Inaya Alston, was not secured in the front car seat at the time of the crash on Sunday, August 28, but died of her injuries only on August 31.

The crash occurred just before 6:30 a.m. on Camino Al Norte and Edna Crane Avenue, according to court documents, when Kazjah Dillon, 24, slammed her car into the “Las Palmares” sign near Edna Crane.

The accident also involved a one-year-old child, who was also unfastened and believed to be seriously injured.

A preliminary police investigation found that a 2012 Chrysler 200 heading north failed to maintain a lane, left the lane and hit the sign.

Police said Dillon then fled the scene with her two injured children, although they were eventually tracked down.

Kazjah Dillon, 24, (pictured) faces multiple charges after a suspected DUI crash, which left her two infant children unattached, resulted in the death of a three-month-old baby

The mother and children were transferred to UMC Trauma, where the babies were treated with critical injuries. Dillon had non-life-threatening injuries.

Yesterday, police confirmed that the youngest child, Inaya, had died from her injuries.

Dillon, of North Las Vegas, faces a litany of charges including felony DUI, child abuse or neglect, failing to stay on the scene, failing to reduce speed or use caution, failing to keep a lane, driving without a license, no proof of insurance and not wearing a seat belt.

The mother told police she had done Hennessey for a few minutes by midnight before going to pick up her children.

She said she worked double shifts and she believes she fell asleep while driving, according to her arrest report.

The arresting police said she smelled of alcohol.

It is not clear whether Dillon has been charged with the death of her daughter Inaya.