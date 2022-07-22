Three men dead in suspected murder-suicide in Kirkstall, south west of Melbourne, Victoria

Three men have been found dead in a suspected murder-suicide in a small town in regional Victoria.

Emergency services were called to Kirkstall, near Warrnambool, around 10:20 a.m. Friday, where they found two men, who have yet to be identified, with gunshot wounds.

The two men died on the spot, despite attempts by the ambulance service to save them. It is believed the couple was shot and then mowed down by a vehicle.

Police said a third man, believed to be the gunman, was found dead in a nearby home shortly after the shooting.

Two men are believed to have died after being shot and mowed down by a car on the side of the road in Kirkstall, 75km south west of Melbourne (pictured, emergency services on Kirkstall-Koroit Road, Kirkstall)

Police said a third man, believed to be the gunman, was found dead in a home near Chamberlain Street shortly after the shooting (pictured, emergency services on Kirkstall-Koroit Road)

The police will remain informed of the incident during the initial phase of the investigation.

“Both men, who have not yet been officially identified, died at the scene,” the police said in a statement.

“The exact circumstances of the incident have yet to be determined. More information will follow as soon as it is known.’

A witness who lives nearby told 9News she heard at least two gunshots before hearing a vehicle pull away.

“The exact circumstances surrounding the deaths have yet to be determined at this stage, but detectives are not looking for anyone else in connection with the case,” the Victoria Police Department said in a statement.

Police are calling on anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333,000 or submit a confidential report online.

Kirkstall is a small town 275 km south west of Melbourne with less than 400 inhabitants.