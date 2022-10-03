Three men and a woman who traveled up to 50 MILES to loot Fort Myers Beach after Hurricane Ian

Three men and a woman have been arrested after traveling up to 50 miles (80 km) to loot one of Florida’s hardest hit areas during Hurricane Ian.

The shameless individuals, aged between 20 and 33, were arrested for looting destroyed homes and businesses on Fort Myers Beach as they suffered in the wake of the raging deluge.

All four looters were arrested on Sept. 29 — but documents show they were released after posting a whopping $35,000 bonds each.

It comes after a gang of five people handcuffed on the ground were filmed for stealing from Fort Myers Beach. Lee County Sheriff’s Office could not confirm whether they were the same looters.

The rising death toll from Ian’s wrath currently stands at 85, and “ground zero” Fort Myers is currently one of Florida’s most decimated neighborhoods as rescue teams desperately try to find survivors among the rubble.

Brandon Mauricio Araya and Steve Eduardo Sanchez Araya, both 20, were arrested for looting and grand theft during the state of emergency. They are both registered as resident in Cape Coral

Omar Mejia Ortiz and Valerie Celeste Salcedo Mena were both booked in Lee County

Last week, NBC2 reporter Gage Goulding captured the moment five looters were handcuffed on video – as the opportunistic rebels kept their eyes on the ground during the embarrassing arrest

The oldest suspect in the looting is Omar Mejia Ortiz, 33. He lives in Immokalee – meaning he traveled at least 50 miles to Fort Myers beach to search the devastating shops and homes following the wrath of Hurricane Ian, reports Florida shock.

Valerie Celeste Salcedo Mena, 26, was heading from her home in Cape Coral, which is at least a 40-minute drive to the Florida coast.

The youngest two suspects arrested for looting appear to be related – Brandon Mauricio Araya and Steve Eduardo Sanchez Araya.

The young men, both 20 years old, traveled from the same address in Cape Coral before being booked into Lee County.

All four suspects were booked for the same crime: breaking into a vacant building during a state of emergency.

The two Araya men and Mena were also arrested for grand theft and charged them with stealing items valued between $750 and $5,000.

Ortiz was instead arrested for petty theft — with a price range of $150 to $750, but his bail for the additional crimes was the same as the other three alleged looters.

All four suspected criminals will be heard on Oct. 31 in Lee County Circuit Court.

Last week, NBC2 reporter Gage Goulding captured the moment five looters were handcuffed on video — as the opportunistic rebels kept their eyes on the ground during the embarrassing arrest.

In a looming warning to looters, Ron DeSantis said Floridians wouldn’t be afraid to enact their Second Amendment if they caught an opportunistic looter in their midst.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office Couldn’t Confirm If They Were The Same Looters

The Florida Gov told a news conference in St. Augustine, “Don’t even think about looting, don’t even think about taking advantage of people in this vulnerable situation.

“I can tell you, in the state of Florida, you never know what’s lurking behind someone’s house.

“I wouldn’t risk that if I were you, since we’re a Second Amendment state.

“Ultimately, we will not allow lawlessness to take advantage of this situation.”

DeSantis warned that robbers could try to arrive on boats to search people’s homes.

State Attorney General Ashley Moody also said: “Floridians displaced by Hurricane Ian have enough to worry about without fear of theft or burglary by perpetrators previously arrested for crimes during the state of emergency.

“These unscrupulous offenders should be kept locked up where they can no longer prey on vulnerable Floridians.

“I strongly urge prosecutors to seek as much pre-trial detention as possible for any criminal heartless enough to victimize Floridians during this extremely challenging time.”

And after seeing the video of the looters on the ground, Moody added, “I’ve asked state attorneys to request the longest possible pretrial detention to keep them locked up so they can’t commit any new crimes.”

Florida Gov DeSantis said: ‘Don’t even think about looting, don’t even think about taking advantage of people in this vulnerable situation’

Attorney General Ashley Moody also warned looters: ‘These unscrupulous offenders must remain locked up where they can no longer prey on vulnerable Floridians’

Meanwhile, the desperate search for Hurricane Ian survivors continued this morning as the devastating death toll reached at least 85 — after the deluge caused an estimated $60 billion in damage.

Insurers assessing damage to property looted by the floods and winds are bracing for a multi-billion dollar hit after Florida’s streets turned into rivers and homes were inundated by the raging Category 4 storm.

Decimated coastal towns and sunken homes are just the tip of the iceberg in terms of the catastrophic loss caused by the violent weather front last week. More than 1,600 residents have been rescued so far.

The current number of fatalities is only expected to increase as rescue teams dive in and assess the devastated cities submerged by Ian’s wrath – while 600,000 people are still in darkness after the hurricane wiped out power lines.

Exhausted survivors at “ground zero” Fort Myers, which was swept away by the 10-foot storm surge barrier, were forced to escape the aftermath on foot as cleanup teams rumbled street by street through the shocking debris.

The dazzling projection includes estimated losses from wind, storm surge and inland flooding from Ian’s landfalls in both Florida and South Carolina, risk modeling firm Verisk said.

A windblown RV trailer rests on a passenger car along a highway in Punta Gorda, Florida

Decimated coastal towns and sunken homes are just the tip of the iceberg in terms of the catastrophic loss caused by the violent weather front last week