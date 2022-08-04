Three members of Sri Lanka’s Commonwealth Games team mysteriously VANISH

The Sri Lankan team has asked its Commonwealth Games athletes and officials to surrender their passports after three members went missing.

The country, which is experiencing a major economic crisis, confirmed late Wednesday that a wrestler, a judoka and a judo coach have disappeared from one of the Commonwealth Games villages where athletes and officials live.

The trio has surrendered their passports and cannot leave the country.

Officials have now removed the documents of all remaining members of the team currently attending the games in Birmingham.

All 161 athletes and coaching staff received standard 180-day government visas for the event.

The spokesman for the Sri Lankan team, Gobinath Sivarajah, told The Telegraph in India that Birmingham police are investigating the absence of the three members.

Birmingham police are investigating the absence of the three members of the Sri Lanka team

“We have asked all athletes and officials to hand in their passports to our respective location officials in all villages after the incident,” he said.

The police are investigating and the three are not allowed to cross the British border. What happened is really unfortunate.’

At the 2018 Games on Australia’s Gold Coast, nearly a third of the Cameroonian team went missing after the event. Rwanda’s weightlifting coach also fled during a toilet break at the host stadium.

It was reported that at least 230 athletes and officials had applied for a protection visa in Australia after the event, but the majority was rejected.

More to follow..