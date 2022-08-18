Three inmates indicted over the death of Boston Irish mob boss James ‘Whitey’ Bulger

Three inmates have been charged in the prison murder of notorious Boston Irish mob boss James “Whitey” Bulger.

The United States Department of Justice has charged Fotios Geas, 55, Paul J. DeCologero, 48, and Sean McKinnon, 36, with conspiracy to commit the first-degree murder of Bulgar, 89, at a West Virginia prison in 2018.

Geas, known as ‘Freddy’ and DeCologero, known as ‘Pauly’, are accused of punching Bulger in the head multiple times, eventually leading to his death in October 2018 while incarcerated at Hazelton US Prison in Bruceton Mills. , West Virginia.

The two men have also been charged with complicity in first degree murder and assault resulting in serious bodily harm, with Geas facing additional charges for murder by a federal prisoner serving a life sentence.

McKinnon has also been charged with making false statements to a federal agent.

Fotios Geas (right) and Paul DeCologero (left) are accused of hitting James Bulger on the head multiple times, ultimately leading to his death in October 2018 while incarcerated at Hazelton U.S. Prison in Bruceton Mills, West Virginia

Like Geas and DeCologero, Sean McKinnon, 36 (above), faces conspiracy to commit first degree murder. He has also been charged with making false statements to a federal agent

Pictured: James ‘Whitey’ Bulger’s 2011 mughshot. The notorious Boston Irish mobster was serving a life sentence when he died in prison in 2018

According to investigators, Geas and DeCologero brutally assaulted the wheelchair-bound Bulger, beating him with a lock in a sock, trying to poke out the mobster’s eyes with a sheath and trying to cut out his tongue.

His body was found 12 hours later wrapped in a sheet by prison officials, who said the gangster was barely recognizable.

Geas is still incarcerated at the USP Hazelton facility, according to the DOJ, and DeCologero remains housed in the federal prison system.

McKinnon, who has no ties to the Mafia but is serving an eight-year sentence for stealing weapons, had shared a cell with Geas at the time of Bulger’s death.

McKinnon was released from prison last year after spending two years in solitary confinement, despite never having been charged before.

He was arrested Thursday in Florida at the time of the indictment.

Bugler, 89, was brutally beaten to death in his cell at Hazelton, West Virginia, federal prison with a padlock hidden in a sock.

Officials said the gangster was barely recognizable after the brutal attack

Bulger was a leading figure in the Boston underworld before he was finally imprisoned in Santa Monica in June 2011 with girlfriend Catherine Greig after being on the run for 16 years.

Before going on the run, Bulger had terrorized Boston from the 1970s to the 1990s with a campaign of murder, extortion, and drug trafficking.

Details of his capture and subsequent death in prison are revealed in a recent book, Hunting Whitey: The Inside Story of the Capture & Killing of America’s Most Wanted Crime Boss, by Casey Sherman and Dave Wedge.

It revealed how Bulger remained defiant even as the FBI armed with multiple automatic weapons approached the then 81-year-old in the garage of his apartment complex.

FBI agents were finally able to corner Bulger with the help of Josh Bond, the manager of Princess Eugenia Apartments, where the fugitive was hiding.

Bulger, one of the FBI’s most wanted criminals at the time, was sentenced to life in prison for his role in 11 gangland murders.

His girlfriend, Catherine Greig, 70, was released in 2020 after serving a nine-year federal prison sentence for helping him evade capture for 16 years.

More than $822,000 and 30 guns were found hidden in the walls of the couple’s rent-controlled apartment.