Three inmates indicted over the death of Boston Irish mob boss James ‘Whitey’ Bulger
Three inmates have been charged in the prison murder of notorious Boston Irish mob boss James “Whitey” Bulger.
The United States Department of Justice has charged Fotios Geas, 55, Paul J. DeCologero, 48, and Sean McKinnon, 36, with conspiracy to commit the first-degree murder of Bulgar, 89, at a West Virginia prison in 2018.
Geas, known as ‘Freddy’ and DeCologero, known as ‘Pauly’, are accused of punching Bulger in the head multiple times, eventually leading to his death in October 2018 while incarcerated at Hazelton US Prison in Bruceton Mills. , West Virginia.
The two men have also been charged with complicity in first degree murder and assault resulting in serious bodily harm, with Geas facing additional charges for murder by a federal prisoner serving a life sentence.
McKinnon has also been charged with making false statements to a federal agent.
According to investigators, Geas and DeCologero brutally assaulted the wheelchair-bound Bulger, beating him with a lock in a sock, trying to poke out the mobster’s eyes with a sheath and trying to cut out his tongue.
His body was found 12 hours later wrapped in a sheet by prison officials, who said the gangster was barely recognizable.
Geas is still incarcerated at the USP Hazelton facility, according to the DOJ, and DeCologero remains housed in the federal prison system.
McKinnon, who has no ties to the Mafia but is serving an eight-year sentence for stealing weapons, had shared a cell with Geas at the time of Bulger’s death.
McKinnon was released from prison last year after spending two years in solitary confinement, despite never having been charged before.
He was arrested Thursday in Florida at the time of the indictment.
Bulger was a leading figure in the Boston underworld before he was finally imprisoned in Santa Monica in June 2011 with girlfriend Catherine Greig after being on the run for 16 years.
Before going on the run, Bulger had terrorized Boston from the 1970s to the 1990s with a campaign of murder, extortion, and drug trafficking.
Details of his capture and subsequent death in prison are revealed in a recent book, Hunting Whitey: The Inside Story of the Capture & Killing of America’s Most Wanted Crime Boss, by Casey Sherman and Dave Wedge.
It revealed how Bulger remained defiant even as the FBI armed with multiple automatic weapons approached the then 81-year-old in the garage of his apartment complex.
FBI agents were finally able to corner Bulger with the help of Josh Bond, the manager of Princess Eugenia Apartments, where the fugitive was hiding.
Bulger, one of the FBI’s most wanted criminals at the time, was sentenced to life in prison for his role in 11 gangland murders.
His girlfriend, Catherine Greig, 70, was released in 2020 after serving a nine-year federal prison sentence for helping him evade capture for 16 years.
More than $822,000 and 30 guns were found hidden in the walls of the couple’s rent-controlled apartment.
Whitey Bulger: The Life and Crimes of a Mafia Boss
Sept 3, 1929: James Bulger was born to Irish immigrant parents living in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston. He is the second of six children. His thick platinum blonde hair earns him the nickname ‘Whitey’.
1956: Whitey Bulger has been sentenced to federal prison for bank robbery. After being suspected of plotting a prison break, he is transferred to Alcatraz.
1960: Bulger’s younger brother, William, is elected to the House of Representatives. John Connolly, a childhood friend from South Boston, works on the campaign.
1965: Bulger is released from prison and returns to Boston. He becomes a top subordinate to local mobster Howie Winter, boss of the Winter Hill Gang.
1970: William Bulger is elected to the state Senate.
1975: Bulger strikes a deal with Connolly – now a Boston-based FBI agent – to provide information about the Italian mafia in exchange for protection.
1978: William Bulger becomes president of the state senate.
1981: Roger Wheeler, owner of World Jai Alai, a gambling company that Bulger was skimming money from, is shot in the eye in the parking lot of his country club in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Bulger, pictured in 1994, disappeared on the eve of his 1995 racketeering charges
1982: Bulger and Stephen “The Rifleman” Flemmi shoot a former accomplice on a South Boston street in broad daylight to silence him over the Wheeler murder. Connolly files a report with the FBI stating that rival mobsters carried out the attack.
July 1982: Flemmi and Bulger order an assassination attempt on John Callahan, the former president of World Jai Alai.
January 1995: Bulger disappears on the eve of his racketeering charges.
1997: The FBI, on court order, admits that Bulger was a top-level informant who launched a federal investigation into the agency’s corrupt ties to its mafia informants.
June 22, 2011: Bulger has been arrested in Santa Monica, CA, with girlfriend Catherine Grieg.
Aug 12, 2013: Bulger is found guilty of a series of racketeering charges, including his role in 11 murders.
Nov 13, 2013: Bulger, aged 84, has been sentenced to two consecutive life sentences plus five years. Before announcing her verdict, the judge told Bulger that “the magnitude, the insensitivity and the depravity of your crimes are almost unfathomable.” She says they were “made all the more gruesome because it was all about money.”
October 30, 2018: Bulger is found dead in USP Hazelton at 8:20 a.m., the day after he was transferred to West Virginia federal prison.