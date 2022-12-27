Three injured after ambulance accident in Colonie

COLONIE, NY (NEWS10) — A Colonie ambulance was transporting a patient to the hospital Monday afternoon, authorities say, when it crossed the median at I-87 Northway and struck a guardrail. The crash happened around 3:20 p.m., in the northbound lanes near Exit 4.

There were no other cars involved, police said. The driver, paramedic and patient suffered minor injuries.

The driver lost consciousness while driving and is suspected to have experienced a medical event, according to an emailed statement from Colonie police spokesman Bob Winn. Drugs and alcohol were not involved in the accident, Winn said.

The three people in the ambulance were taken to a nearby hospital. The accident closed one lane on northbound Northway, just before exit 4, for a short time. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.