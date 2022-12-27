Three injured after ambulance accident in Colonie

News
By Jacky
Three injured after ambulance accident in Colonie

COLONIE, NY (NEWS10) — A Colonie ambulance was transporting a patient to the hospital Monday afternoon, authorities say, when it crossed the median at I-87 Northway and struck a guardrail. The crash happened around 3:20 p.m., in the northbound lanes near Exit 4.

There were no other cars involved, police said. The driver, paramedic and patient suffered minor injuries.

Related Posts

Trump Calls Reporter ‘Dumb As Rock’ Over Article…

Five festive cocktails that will have you looking like a pro…

San Jose, Oakland see air travel collapse amid Southwest…

Boxing Day stabbing: Cody Fisher named as 23-year-old man…

The driver lost consciousness while driving and is suspected to have experienced a medical event, according to an emailed statement from Colonie police spokesman Bob Winn. Drugs and alcohol were not involved in the accident, Winn said.

The three people in the ambulance were taken to a nearby hospital. The accident closed one lane on northbound Northway, just before exit 4, for a short time. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

You might also like More from author

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More