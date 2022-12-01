Three hours into her trip, woman with a plane ticket to Mexico City realizes that she is flying to SEATTLE

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A Mexican woman’s return flight to the southern city of Tuxtla Gutierrez turned into a five-hour horror as she made her way to Seattle.

Marijose Gamboa, 29, was three hours into a flight she said would be between two Mexican cities when a flight attendant handed her a Customs and Border Protection form to fill out. In a moment of panic, Gamboa realized she was actually going to land in the Pacific Northwest.

Gamboa claimed on TikTok that Volaris airline employees instructed her to change lines while she waited for her flight, and double-checked her boarding pass before leaving.

According to Gamboa, she was standing at the departure gate at Guadalajara International Airport last week when a Volaris agent instructed her to transfer to another line before boarding her flight.

Gamboa said she followed the officer’s instructions and continued to get into the other line. An agent at the gate checked her boarding pass and allowed her to board the plane bound for Seattle anyway.

The young lady recalled another passenger sitting in her assigned seat and one of the flight attendants even stepped in and directed her to another seat, not noticing the mistake.

Marijose Gamboa expected to board a flight from Guadalajara to Tuxtla Gutierrez last week and was instead on a Volaris flight to Seattle after a Volaris gate agent ordered her to switch lines

“At that point I was very sure and I sat down. I waited and they didn’t tell me,” Gamboa said. “The flight attendant checked my boarding pass to confirm my seat, to make sure it was correct and told me nothing and the flight took off.”

She said the flight was about two hours from landing in Seattle when one of the flight attendants approached her and handed her a US Customs and Border Protection declaration form to fill out.

However, Gamboa had no idea what the document was for and asked a flight attendant for assistance as she did not understand the English letter on the form.

She said the flight was about two hours from landing in Seattle when one of the flight attendants approached her and handed her a US Customs and Border Protection declaration form to fill out

Gamboa had bought a ticket and would fly from Guadalajara, in western Mexico, to Tuxtla Gutierrez, a city in Mexico’s southern state of Chiapas.

Gamboa was grateful for the assistance of a Volaris gate agent in Seattle and CBP agents on the ground

The flight attendant was shocked to learn that Gamboa did not have a passport on her as she thought she was on a ‘national flight’.

Gamboa said she only found out the plane was heading for Seattle after she turned around and asked a fellow passenger for help.

The Volaris crew asked her for a phone number to contact her family in Mexico and later gave her a note saying they were aware of the incident.

Upon landing, a Volaris agent accompanied Gamboa to CBP, where an agent interviewed her and escorted her back to the plane.

Volaris paid for her return flight back to Mexico and to reunite with her family in Tuxtla Gutierrez.

“They (CBP) told me I wouldn’t have a criminal record, meaning it wouldn’t count as a crime and I had 24 hours to be abroad and return to Mexico,” she said. “A police officer escorted me from the checkpoint to the plane door, they escorted me to my seat.”

Gamboa accused Volaris agents in Tuxtla Gutierrez of blaming her for getting on the wrong flight and the airline claiming she may have been missing and had nothing else to do.

She said the National Guard stepped in and told Volaris they would have to file a missing persons report with Tuxtla Gutierrez’s prosecutor’s office.

Gamboa said officers at the airport began working to locate her whereabouts and found out she was actually on the wrong plane.

DailyMail.com reached out to Volaris for comment.