Three generations under one roof? It’s the only way to live!  

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen was bare-chested and trying to zip up his famous leather pants when his five-year-old grandson entered his bedroom. ‘Guv’nor,’ said the boy, because Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen’s grandson would of course call him something like Guv’nor, ‘you look like a pop star. A very old pop star.’

Laurence chuckles at the memory, because while he knows very well what people think of his semi-ridiculous leather look, he doesn’t care. In fact, he never cares what people think.

In the 26 years since he first appeared on our screens in the locker rooms, bobbing around with his luscious hair, a handful of ‘darlings’ and a taste for all things OTT when it comes to furniture, he’s moved away from a somewhat naffy figure from cute to something of a cult hero – a gold-edged, multicolored behemoth in a drab landscape of vanilla TV wannabes.

Part of his secret is that he never cared about being on television; he has only seen his job as an interior decorator. He also never really cares about what the people he has to design for in the locker rooms say they want – instead he gives them what he thinks they want.

The Llewelyn-Bowen Clan: (back row) Dan and Cecile with their son Albion, and Jackie and Laurence, (front row) Drew and Hermione

In the first episode of the new series, which starts next week, the people whose lounge he’s redecorating ask only one thing: no orange. So, of course, they turn orange.

Yet he quite enjoys his ‘Bowen-naissance’, as he calls it himself. “I don’t have a personality on television other than how I am in life and I think that’s pretty rare, especially since Keith Floyd died,” he says.

“I’ve never seen myself as an artist or a TV host per se, I only do interior design on television sometimes, so you won’t get the smart or the over-the-top big smile from me. “It’s terrible when you can see that voracious hunger to be on television in people’s eyes.

“I just like being an outsider. I don’t think there are many like me on television, so it’s nice to see how excited people are to have me back.”

The dressing rooms returned last year after a 17-year break, moving from the BBC to Channel 4, bringing in a host of fans new and old. And viewers made it clear what they wanted to see more of (along with brightly colored walls and flamingo-themed bedrooms, of course): LLB.

So in this series there is a wealth of Laurence as he competes against one of the three interior designers every week. Jordan Cluroe and Russell Whitehead of 2LG Studio return and alternate with new interior design experts Micaela Sharp and Whinnie Williams, who both work alone.

Even last year’s presenter Anna Richardson has been scrapped in favor of more Laurence. If we catch up, he’s working on a new show for Channel 4 called Outrageous Homes With Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, where he’ll meet people with even stranger tastes than him, and will return later this year for a snowman-making contest. Greatest snowman.

The Bowen naissance is well on its way, but first it’s on a one-man mission to banish Britain’s gray walls. “Almost every house we go to for changing rooms, they apologize for the gray walls,” he sighs.

“We’ve also had to deal with this weird obsession with things called Scandi-Chic and Mid-Century Modern. I think when people buy these things they think they are buying good taste which is not true. Scandi-Chic is just an excuse for flat pack, and Mid-Century is a clunky title that doesn’t mean much at all. There’s a lot of low self-esteem attached to it. People feel like they shouldn’t be big, sexy and interesting. They feel that all they deserve is these quiet, mass-produced utilitarian design styles.

The dressing rooms, pictured, returned last year after a 17-year hiatus, moving from the BBC to Channel 4, bringing in a host of new fans as well as old fans.

“There is now a plethora of programs on television, all inspired by dressing rooms, in which interior design has become the fifth emergency service. I don’t believe that design should be about creating comfort zones.

“Entertainment has to be compromised – you never know how it will end. I’ve never wanted to make a safe interior of my life.’ Unsurprisingly, there were many tears during the filming of this series, which features a new work-from-home culture, with bedrooms and garages converted into offices.

But Laurence insists it was all for the better. “There seemed to be constant tears from the making of the room to the big unveiling.

“The public will have to decide what those tears meant. Crying is the new black.’ Laurence, 57, has always been unafraid of doing things his own way, and he attributes it to his difficult childhood.

He was only nine when his venerated surgeon, Father Trefor, died of leukemia. His mother Patricia, who had multiple sclerosis, had to fight to keep her family (Laurence has a brother and a sister, both younger than him) together because social services thought she couldn’t handle it.

“I try not to look back, and I’m sure a lot of people have a story that is very similar to mine, but I think you often find that kids who have been through something big in their childhood come out stronger and more energetic.” can get through,” he says. say.

“I’m never forced to do what everyone else does. I’ve let things go and ignored people who say, ‘You can’t do that, you shouldn’t live like that.’

The idea of ​​living life exactly the way you want permeates his unusual but idyllic-sounding home life. He shares his home in Cotswolds with his wife, Jackie, 33 years old, with his daughters Cecile and Hermione, their husbands Dan and Drew, and their children.

Except Cecile, who is a novelist, they all work in the family interiors business under the brand name LLB. “Lockdown really proved to us how much we wanted to be together,” says Laurence.

‘It’s the best way to do things. This is what happened before.

With Jackie, his wife of 33, Laurence, pictured, shares his Cotswolds home with his daughters Cecile and Hermione, and their husbands Dan and Drew, and their children

“In modern times, people have decided that children should leave and go as far away as possible to build a new life. But before that, you stayed together and you got involved in the family business – you worked together on the farm or in the store – and that’s what we do.

“We’re very lucky to have the space to make it work, and it works extremely well. Jackie and I see our grandchildren every day and we love that. There are thousands of grandparents who are bitterly upset and lonely because they can never see their grandchildren.

Meanwhile, there are tens of thousands of parents who feel that they simply cannot cope with their lives and work because they do not have childcare or support. But if more people did what we do, both problems would be completely solved.

“If people moved on with their lives instead of always trying to move up the real estate ladder, they might be happier. Lockdown has shown that people can work from home and I think more people should use that as an opportunity to make their lives better.

“For us, the lockdown showed us that what we were already doing was working. The main thing is to be happy. It’s much more important than climbing the real estate ladder.’

Jackie, pictured with Laurence, is president of the LLB company and boss at home, he says

Jackie’s president of the LLB company, and the boss at home, Laurence says. She does most of the cooking and they all try to eat together as often as possible.

‘There is enough space, so we don’t live on top of each other. We often have a drink in the evening and try to have fairly formal occasions.

“We have a good old-fashioned gong because I can’t bear the idea of ​​texting people to tell them to come over for dinner. We take eating together very seriously, it is an important part of living together.’

They often travel to work together – the LLB offices are in nearby Cirencester. ‘We live above the store and work in the store.

People say, ‘I wouldn’t be able to work with my mom, we’d argue,’ but I think that’s what happens if you only see each other three times a year. If you see someone every day, you gradually dissolve the friction.

‘Building up is not allowed. Working with family allows me to trust them. They are not afraid to say no to me. I want their honesty.’

He jokes that he is the ‘constitutional monarch’, the face of the family and the brand. “I’m the one who cuts the ribbons.

“Everything is pretty much handed over to the rest of the family to make it a business because if it were left to me it would be an absolute disaster.” It’s fitting, then, that the grandkids call him “Guv’nor” after one of them struggled to say “grandfather” and it stuck.

“It feels more like us. Well, more me,’ he laughs. “I’m happy about it – I sound like an East End mobster.”

Changing Rooms returns on Channel 4 and All4 in August.