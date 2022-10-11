Three floundering fishermen describe fighting off SHARKS with their bare hands

Three fishermen from the Gulf of Mexico more than a day after their boat sank described shark attacks and punishing sea elements in their first interviews since the harrowing ordeal.

One of the fishermen, Phong Le, described how the boat foundered moments after it began taking on water and he sent a distress call over their VHF radio.

Another, Luan Nguyen, told how they were able to club a few ice chests together to serve as a makeshift raft and how, by sheer luck, they were filled with food and bottles of water.

Speaking on Good Morning America, Le also shared how they were saved after he miraculously kept his phone intact after swimming five miles to find cell service and sending his location to a friend moments before the phone’s battery died.

The three men were rescued Sunday about 25 miles off the coast of Louisiana after their 24-foot center console sank for unknown reasons around 10 p.m. 10 the previous day.

Phong Le (left) and Luan Nguyen (right) described struggling sharks to stay alive after their boat sank in an interview with Good Morning America

The US Coast Guard pulls one of the fishermen from the Gulf of Mexico in the harrowing rescue on Sunday

They were finally pulled out of the water by a Coast Guard boat and a helicopter, who were able to find them thanks to Les’ text to his friend.

All three men were suffering from hypothermia when they were rescued, and two had been bitten by sharks.

‘You always think this couldn’t happen to you. You hear it happen, but I guessed it would never happen to me, but it did,’ Le said on Good Morning America today, recounting how the boat had foundered moments after they realized it was taking water.

“We made a distress call on the VHF radio and let them know that we had taken on water, that the vessel was sinking, and not even seconds later the boat was almost halfway under water,” he said.

Nguyen told how the pair of ice chests that floated after the boat foundered were crucial to their survival.

“It was crucial to our survival when we tied the ice chests together,” he said. ‘It just so happened that one of the ice chests actually had water and food in there, so it hydrated us.’

But while they had sustenance to keep them going, it wasn’t long before sharks arrived hoping to get sustenance out of them. Nguyen described how he was left with wounds on his hands after knocking the teeth out of a barn shark.

‘The shark bit the life jacket in front of me. It bit the life jacket and it didn’t touch me, it bit the vest and it hit it. I pushed him in the face and I think that’s where I caught these injuries on my hand,” he said, holding up his bandaged hands.

“I don’t really remember, but I pushed him in the face and he wouldn’t go, so I took my two thumbs and poked him in the eyes and he took off,” Nguyen said.

A life jacket found in the rescue that had been torn by one of the sharks that attacked the fishermen

The US Coast Guard sent a helicopter and a boat to rescue the men from Gulf waters

One of the fishermen is lifted into the rescue helicopter in a basket, more than 24 hours after their boat sank

Le told how he swam over five kilometers to find help while somehow managing to keep his phone from being destroyed by the water.

Seeing that he had received, he sent a message telling about the wreck with a screenshot of his location to a friend.

‘I sent my ranking to my friend and there was only two percent left. And the moment I sent it, I see him trying to answer me and the phone hangs up, I ran out of battery.’ he said.

Le’s friend then sent the information to the Coast Guard, who were able to determine an approximation of where the men were. Two hours after Le sent the message, they were rescued.

The US Coast Guard pulls one of the fishermen out of the water during the tense rescue on Sunday

To the right of the coast guard’s boat are the two ice boxes that the fishermen clung to when rafts

One of the rescued fishermen can be seen at the right moments after being lifted safely into the helicopter

The rescued fishermen rest in the helicopter after their intense rescue from the Gulf of Mexico

The men were all in a stable condition when rescued, but the Coast Guard confirmed two had shark bite wounds on their hands.

“They had multiple lacerations on their hand, almost down to the bone, indicating a shark bite and jagged edges indicating a shark’s tooth puncturing their hands,” Coast Guard Lt. Katy Caraway said in a news release. TODAY.

One of the life jackets found with the fishermen was even seen to have been torn to pieces by a shark.

Le told Today that the experience left him with plans to return to the waves anytime soon.

“At least I’ll be better prepared if I were to go offshore anytime soon or in the near future,” he said. ‘Right now it’s not in the cards and I’m not thinking about it, I’m just thinking about recovery.’