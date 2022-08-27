Three Dutch soldiers wounded in shooting in Indianapolis’ entertainment district

<!–

Three Dutch commandos were injured around 03:30 am on Saturday morning in a shooting in the entertainment area of ​​Indianapolis.

At least two soldiers in critical condition after the attack, said a spokesman for the Dutch Ministry of Defense who spoke to EN Times.

The NL Times report says there was a fight prior to the shooting.

The ministry spokesman said: “The shooting took place in front of the hotel where the commandos are staying. The incident happened in the military’s free time.’

DailyMail.com has contacted the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and the Dutch Ministry of Defense for comment.

The trio are members of the Dutch Commando Corps and were in Indiana as part of a training program. The group stayed at a local Hampton Inn.

The three injured are members of the Dutch Commando Corps, the group’s insignia can be seen here, they were in Indianapolis and are part of a training program

Police were called to the Hampton Inn around 3:30 a.m. where they found the three injured men outside the hotel, reports fox59.

The station reports that police have multiple witnesses, but says no arrests have been made. The shooting did not take place at the hotel.

The hotel that the shooting occurred on block 100 of South Meridian Street at the intersection between Meridian and Maryland Street.

Indiana authorities said they do not believe the shooting was random and there is no danger to the public.