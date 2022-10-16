Three dead after car crash in Canberra with one vehicle completely flattened after the collision 

<!–

Three people have died following a two-car collision in the Canberra suburb of Whitlam on Sunday afternoon.

A vehicle involved in the crash was seen completely flattened after the incident, which happened at the intersection of Coppins Crossing Road and John Gorton Drive.

The three victims were passengers in a red Toyota hatchback, police said, with the driver of the hatchback and the driver of a white Toyota van taken to hospital.

The hatchback driver is reported to be in a serious condition in hospital.

ACT Police and emergency services received reports of the crash just south of Hazel Hawke Avenue about 2.45pm.

A red Toyota hatchback is pictured completely flat after a crash in Canberra on Sunday

ACT Policing is hoping for dashcam footage of the incident to emerge and asked anyone with information to contact Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

“Unfortunately, this is the 17th fatality on ACT roads this year,” Crime Commissioner Mick Calatzis said. Canberra Times. ‘It is an ongoing investigation.’

The police state that a report on the incident is being prepared for the coroner.

The police have called on all road users to slow down and drive to the conditions.

Jim Walsh from ACT Fire and Rescue said all staff who worked at the scene of the accident will be supported to ensure their wellbeing is looked after.

“All we can do is support ACT Policing’s message to slow down,” he said.

“Taking the extra minute or two to get to your destination safely removes all the trauma for families, friends and emergency workers in these situations.”

Emergency services have asked the community to avoid the area while the road is closed during the initial investigation.

Police and emergency vehicles are seen at the scene of the accident on Sunday, where three people were killed