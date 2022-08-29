Three dead and two injured in horrendous highway crash in Sandford, Tasmania

<!–

Three friends were killed in a horrific two-vehicle accident in southern Tasmania on Saturday.

Maddie Baird, 19, her boyfriend Andrew Everett, 28, and driver Brady Poole, 27, died where their Toyota Corolla collided with an oncoming VW on the South Arm Highway.

Emergency services arrived at the scene around 5:15 p.m. on Saturday following reports of an incident in Sandford, southeast of Hobart.

(pictured)

Police believe 27-year-old driver and father of two Brady Poole (pictured) lost control of the car and slammed into the wrong direction on South Arm Highway

“I wish this was just a dream. I miss you both so much,” a friend wrote on Facebook.

‘Rest in peace my beautiful Maddi and her partner Andy. Forever in my heart,” wrote another.

“This world is so cruel. another young beautiful soul taken too soon,” wrote a friend of the two young men.

Mrs Baide’s sister Aprile said: the Mercury her family wished they could have seen her fulfill her dreams.

She described Mr Everett as Ms Baird’s “true love”.

Sandford Cricket Club chairman Jye White wrote a tribute to his “teammate and friend” on the club’s Facebook page.

‘[He] was a very important person at our club not only a player but also a buddy if you were feeling down or needed someone to talk to you could always guarantee he would be the one who would always offer support and smile on your face,’ said Mr White.

‘I had a strange feeling when I heard the ambulances rushing past yesterday,’ wrote a friend of Mr Poole’s.

“I’m thinking of your family today.”

Police believe the 27-year-old male driver of the Toyota, who was on his way to Hobart, turned on the wrong side of the road after the driver lost control and collided with the VW.

The VW driver, a 20-year-old man from Rokeby and the passenger, a 20-year-old woman from South Arm, were rushed to hospital.

They are in a serious but stable condition.

The VW driver, a 20-year-old man from Rokeby and the passenger, a 20-year-old woman from South Arm, were rushed to hospital (photo, police at the scene of the accident)

Inspector Luke Manhood told reporters at the scene that it was a “devastating incident.”

“To lose three lives in one crash is horrific,” he said.

“Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of those involved.”

More than 36 people have died on Tasmanian roads this year.

South Arm Rd is expected to be closed until Sunday morning with traffic being diverted via Rifle Range Rd and Gellibrand Drive.

Police are calling on anyone who witnessed the accident or has information about the accident to contact 13 1444.