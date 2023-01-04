Three Crusaders score in double digits to top Holy Names

TROY, NY (NEWS10) — Since knocking down reigning state champion Schalmont on Dec. 6, the Catholic Central girls’ basketball team has steamrolled its opponents. The Crusaders started the week undefeated at 6-0, were ranked 21st in the state in Class A by the New York State Sportswriters Association, and had beaten teams by an average of over 40 points per game.

Only one program made Catholic Central into the fourth quarter, and that was AA Columbia. Academy of the Holy Names had an ambition to trip the Crusaders on Tuesday night when it traveled to Troy – Holy Names rolled in with an impressive 7-1 record. But even Steve Gigliello’s pack couldn’t contain them as Catholic rode to an 87-48 win.

Holy Names held onto a 12-10 lead with 4:50 left to play in the first quarter, but then the Crusaders broke out for a 21-0 run. They hit 10 3-pointers for the game, with the majority falling during the first quarter’s scoring run. Senior guard Angelena Giuliano scored three of her 13 points at 2:30 when she drilled a wing triple that barely touched the net, giving Catholic a 21-12 lead.

Less than a minute later, El’Dior Dobere, a phenomenal eighth grader, stabbed a withdrawn three-ball from the opposing wing, increasing the Crusaders’ advantage to 14 points. Dobere ended the evening with 21 points.

And it was the game’s leading scorer, sophomore Tanavia Turpin, who scored two of her 24 points on a fast-break layup to close out the series with 50 seconds left in the quarter, and Catholic leading by 31-12 after one.

Holy Names went on a quick 5–0 spurt to open the second frame, with all five points coming from second-year guard Sophia Bologna, who cut the deficit to 14. Bologna finished with a team-high 22 points and made four appearances Contact. from beyond the arch.

But that’s as close as Holy Names could get. Crusaders sophomore guard Meg Paul knocked down a three-pointer from an inbound with less than 40 seconds to play in the half, putting the finishing touches to a 48-point half that gave Catholic a 23-point lead en route to the changing room.

The Crusaders would only increase the margin in the second half, en route to the 87-48 victory.

Catholic Central (7-0) will face another tough test on Friday when it hits the road to face 10-0 Albany Academy for Girls out of Class B. Tip-off in Albany is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Holy Names (7-2) returns to action on Saturday, welcoming Schenectady for a 1 p.m. tip-off.