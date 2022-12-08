Three college marching band members are killed in Louisiana crash

<!–

Three members of the Southern University marching band were killed repairing a flat tire on the side of the road when a semi truck hit them.

Tyran Williams and Broderick Moore, both 19, and Dylan Young, 21, were driving home to Texas for Christmas on Tuesday night when they stopped on I-49 in Natchitoches, Louisiana.

While the three friends were working together, semi-truck driver Clyde Gay, 62, hit the three and their 1999 Jeep Laredo.

The students, who were part of the Human Jukebox Marching Band at Southern University, were pronounced dead at the scene. Gay was not injured.

Dylan Young, 21, was from Dallas. He was a college freshman studying mechanical engineering

Broderick Moore, 19, was from Texas. He was a freshman music student

Tyran Williams, 19, was from Dallas, Texas. He was a college freshman majoring in music

The three friends had traveled to Texas from the Baton Rough school together when the fatal incident occurred. Williams and Young were both from Dallas and Moore was from Cedar Hill.

A source told WBRZ that the students were talking when they were hit. The person the students spoke to had called the police.

“For reasons still under investigation, a 1997 Freightliner drifted north… onto the north shoulder, hitting the left side of the jeep and striking all three pedestrians,” police said.

The students were about 250 miles from Dallas.

Marching band band director Kedric Taylor described the students as “promising, humble and talented” in a heartbreaking tribute post.

“I am at a loss for words and devastated to hear the news that three of my bandmates were killed in a car accident on Tuesday night,” Taylor wrote.

“Tyran Williams, Dylan Young and Broderick Moore were some of the most promising, humble and talented student musicians I have had the pleasure of teaching.

“The dedication and work ethic they showed to the Human Jukebox was inspiring.”

Heartbroken Taylor said the Human Jukebox Marching Band was celebrating and commemorating the student’s life.

The three friends had stopped by the side of the road to fix a flat tire on I-49 in Natchitoches, Louisiana, when they were hit by a car. Their school’s marching band paid a heartfelt tribute to their lost members

Several family members and friends mourned the three on Facebook. In the photo: Moore

Tributes for the three poured out on social media.

Kenneth Sanders called Moore a son he never had.

“When I found out he was attending my alma mater Southern University, I felt compelled to spend some time with him last summer,” Sanders wrote on Facebook.

“I’ve told him countless stories about my time at Southern. I help him get many things he needed and wanted for his freshman year. I was looking forward to him coming home over Christmas break to hear how his first semester was going.’

Shane Stover, Moore’s former economics teachers, also mourned his loss.

Broderick was a student of mine last year in my government/economics class. I really enjoyed having him and I looked forward to all his achievements in life.

His life was cut short and my heart goes out to the family. He was a wonderful young man and loved his music. I’m really sorry for your loss. I will miss his infectious smile and laugh.”

One woman wrote that Williams was her son’s best friend.

“Tryan is one of my son’s best friends… my son is so hurt,” April Turner wrote.