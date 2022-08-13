Three civilians killed in Russian shelling in Kramatorsk and Zaporizhia

Russian shelling on the Ukrainian cities of Kramatorsk in the east and Zaporizhzhya in the south left at least three people dead and 15 injured, according to the first counts by local authorities on Friday. Read FRANCE 24’s coverage of the day’s events as they unfold. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

11:04 p.m.: S&P downgrades Ukraine’s credit rating to ‘selective default’

S&P cut Ukraine’s credit rating again on Friday, saying the war-torn country’s debt restructuring deal “was tantamount to default.”

S&P downgraded Ukraine’s rating to “SD” for selective default of “CC/C”, noting that a majority of Eurobond holders had agreed to delay debt servicing by 24 months.

“Given the terms of the restructuring announced, and consistent with our criteria, we view the transaction as troubling and tantamount to default,” said S&P.

9:49 PM: Three civilians killed in Russian shelling in Kramatorsk and Zaporizhzhya

Russian shelling on the Ukrainian cities of Kramatorsk in the east and Zaporizhzhya in the south left at least three people dead and 15 injured on Friday, local authorities said.

“New attack on Kramatorsk… two dead and 13 injured,” Pavlo Kyrylenko, the governor of the Donetsk region, said on Facebook.

“The bombing damaged at least 20 buildings and a fire broke out,” he added, calling on the remaining residents to evacuate.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and Reuters)