Three Chinese officials are sacked and 24 more punished over maths textbook illustrations

China’s Ministry of Education has punished 27 officials for images in primary school math books that depict “ugly” children.

The investigation was sparked by online outrage over the illustrations, which they called ugly, sexually inappropriate and that the dress was secretly pro-American.

In response to the investigation, the ministry announced on Monday that it had removed Guo Ge, the editor-in-chief of the state-owned Peoples Education Press, the most recognized textbook publisher in mainland China.

Communist Party secretary and publisher at People’s Education Press, Huang Qiang, was given a severe warning and sentence, as was Tian Huisheng, director of the ministry’s national textbook department, according to South China Morning Mail.

The ministry fired two other officials who worked on the textbook and issued disciplinary sentences against 17 officials from the publisher and five from the ministry.

China’s Ministry of Education has punished 27 officials for illustrations in primary school math books, and in a statement published Monday, the ministry said the illustrations were “problematic,” “not uplifting” and that they did not meet the “basic requirements of moral education.” upbringing’. .’

Peoples Education Press apologized in May after criticism from social media that the illustrations were “ugly” and “sexually suggestive.”

China ordered a nationwide review of the textbooks after online users complained that the characters in the textbook were ugly, had small eyes, which could be perceived as racist, that the illustrations appeared to show children’s genitals and that the children’s clothing style wore with patterns like stars and frills was secretly pro-American.

In a statement released Monday, the ministry said the illustrations were “problematic” and “not uplifting” and that they did not meet the “basic requirements of moral education.”

The Ministry of Education said the images featured were not up to standards

‘The overall style doesn’t match the aesthetic taste of the audience. Some of the characters in the illustrations are ugly and ill-tempered and do not represent the children of our country well,” the statement said. South China Morning Mail.

The ministry said it would strengthen party leadership in developing teaching materials to ensure they adhere to the “correct political direction and values.”

The statement also said the ministry’s national textbooks department lacked sufficient guidance and supervision, but criticized the publisher for not strictly following protocol in reviewing the textbooks.

The Ministry of Education will now conduct a comprehensive assessment of 2,500 primary and secondary school textbooks, teaching materials and lectures.

In recent years, Beijing has tightened control over textbooks and curricula going to primary and secondary schools to ensure they align with the party’s ideology.

A fourth-grade, second-part math textbook pictured above shows an image of one of the controversial illustrations.

The ministry issued a statement blaming a lack of adequate guidance and supervision for the illustrations.

The Central Academy of Fine Arts in Beijing will illustrate the new textbooks that will be released in the fall.

The government has banned the use of textbooks from foreign publishers and has ordered a new set of standard texts for teaching Chinese language, history and politics.

People’s Education Press ordered illustrations for the new textbooks, which will be created by a team from Beijing’s Central Academy of Fine Arts. So far, they have received positive response from social media.

“Beautifully drawn and much better than the last,” wrote one commenter on Weibo, China’s heavily censored equivalent of Twitter.

Another said, “This is what schoolbook illustrations should look like.”

The ministry announced they would be ready for the fall semester next month.