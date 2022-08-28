Three British children savaged by wild dogs on holiday as animals attack Greek father

Three British children and their Greek caregiver were traumatized after a brutal attack by up to 15 wild dogs on a volcano near Athens.

Danny Kapetanios, nine, father Stamatis, 52, and cousin Roxy, 11, were bitten by wild Rhodesian Ridgebacks two weeks ago while on holiday in Greece.

Teddy, nine, was also surrounded by the terrifying wild dogs on the dormant volcano Sousaki, but managed to sprint away unscathed during the August 13 horror attack.

After spending six days in the hospital, Stamatis has finally returned home and is undergoing “psychological recovery,” he said.

His left arm was paralyzed in the brutal outburst, after which Stamatis had to drive 25 minutes with only one arm to the nearest hospital.

Software developer Stamatis told MailOnline he faced the “greatest fear” of his life when a pack of barking, bloodthirsty dogs surrounded the group on a public footpath.

Stamatis gives a happy thumbs up in hospital during his six-day stay to treat the horrific wounds

Left to right: unharmed Teddy, nine, injured Danny, nine, and injured Roxy, 11, outside the hospital

Sousaki is located in southwestern Greece. It is an hour’s drive from the capital Athens

When they first saw the pack about 300 yards away, the dogs were with the pack within seconds — and had a distinct “blood appetite,” he said.

Tearful Stamatis explains: ‘We had walked about a kilometer on the tourist trail before the dogs approached us. My first reaction was to place my body between the dogs and the children.

“I was armed with only a backpack containing the children’s water bottles. I used it to hold the dogs back until they bit my arm so hard it was thrown from my arm. Then they knocked me to the ground and started biting me.

‘I thought I was going to die.

‘I kept asking myself, ‘How can this be the end?’ I lost the will to live. I felt like I had no power.’

Happy family: Stamatis (center) poses with Roxy (left), Danny (center) and Teddy (right) on the beach during their Greek vacation in the days before the tragic incident at Sousaki volcano

Stamatis is pictured being loaded into an ambulance to be transferred to a clinic in Athens

Danny was shocked and hurt by the horror attack on the tourist hotspot volcano this month

Danny’s takes care of his bite and scratch wounds at home after being vaccinated with urgent injections

Software developer Stamatis, 52, had his ear mutilated and his left arm paralyzed during the attack

After Stamatis was put out of action by the evil animals, they chased Roxy, Danny and Teddy.

Danny’s torso was covered in scratches and scars from the pack of Ridgeback dogs

Roxy and Danny were bitten in the elbow and buttocks, while Teddy just about got away.

When he saw the children behind him, he forced Stamatis back into action, he said.

‘When I saw the children about 30 meters behind me, that was a reason for me to continue. It gave me a kind of divine power.’

Stamatis miraculously chased after the pack and was able to chase them away by sprinting with his kids back to their vehicle at the bottom of the mountain.

Then they drove to the emergency room – but Stamatis couldn’t use his left arm and had lost his phone in the attack.

He said, “I had to drive for 20 to 25 minutes without using my left arm. It was the toughest challenge of the whole day.’

Stamatis’ shocked wife Alison, whose sister Suzie is the mother of Roxy and Teddy, described the scene of the four assault victims arriving at the emergency room.

Danny, nine, had taken this photo of the brown tourist sign directing visitors to the volcano

Ridgeback dogs were first bred in South Africa to hunt lions, but are now found worldwide

The picturesque volcano trail just outside Athens is extremely popular with foreign visitors

“Parents covered their children’s eyes to avoid seeing the massacre,” she said.

The children were quickly vaccinated, while Stamatis underwent two-and-a-half hours of massive blood surgery because he had lost so much in the attack.

The father and uncle, who studied in the UK before living in Cambridge, also received 50 stitches during a six-day marathon stay at a hospital in Athens.

He and his wife Alison filed a lawsuit last week, which under Greek law targets “all parties responsible” for the incident.

They said police reported the presence of the wild Rhodesian Ridgebacks in November 2021 — saying they were stunned that no one in local government had removed or destroyed the creatures.

The local government and the mayor are most likely guilty, they said, pending a police investigation.

Stamatis added: ‘The worst thing for us is that this place is still open to the public.

“If you go there, you will meet death.”