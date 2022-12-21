Three-bedroom home sells in San Jose for $2.7 million

The spacious property located in the 1000 block of Belvedere Lane in San Jose sold on December 2, 2022 for $2,749,000, or $1,265 per square foot. The house built in 1957 has an interior space of 2,173 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage and two parking spaces, as well as a swimming pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 6,726 square foot lot.
More homes have recently been sold in the area:
- A 1,363-square-foot home on the 1000 block of West Riverside Way in San Jose sold for $1,900,000 in September 2022, a price per square foot of $1,394. The house has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
- In June 2022, a 1,284-square-foot home on Corvette Drive in San Jose sold for $2,830,000, a price per square foot of $2,204. The house has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.
- On Corvette Drive, San Jose, a 1,273-square-foot home sold for $2,420,000 in September 2022, a price per square foot of $1,901. The house has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.