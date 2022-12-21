Three-bedroom home sells in San Jose for $2.7 million

1045 Belvedere Lane – Google Street View

The spacious property located in the 1000 block of Belvedere Lane in San Jose sold on December 2, 2022 for $2,749,000, or $1,265 per square foot. The house built in 1957 has an interior space of 2,173 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage and two parking spaces, as well as a swimming pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 6,726 square foot lot.

