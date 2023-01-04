Three-bedroom home sells for $3.2 million in Palo Alto

The property in the 1800 block of Newell Road in Palo Alto sold on December 20, 2022 for $3,200,000, or $2,358 per square foot. The house built in 1950 has an interior space of 1,357 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, a garage and two parking spaces, as well as a swimming pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 6,930 square foot lot.
More homes have recently been sold in the area:
- On Middlefield Road, Palo Alto, a 1,507-square-foot home sold for $3,070,000 in October 2022, a price per square foot of $2,037. The house has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
- A 1,632-square-foot home on the 100 block of Walter Hays Drive in Palo Alto sold for $3,650,000 in October 2022, a price per square foot of $2,237. The house has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
- In October 2022, a 2,066-square-foot home on Newell Road in Palo Alto sold for $3,510,000, a price per square foot of $1,699. The house has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.