Three-bedroom home sells for $3.2 million in Palo Alto

1801 Newell Road – Google Street View

The property in the 1800 block of Newell Road in Palo Alto sold on December 20, 2022 for $3,200,000, or $2,358 per square foot. The house built in 1950 has an interior space of 1,357 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, a garage and two parking spaces, as well as a swimming pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 6,930 square foot lot.

More homes have recently been sold in the area: